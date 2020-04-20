English
WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 20, 2020

By Raja
WWE Champions responds to his potential next challenger on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, April 20: The next WWE pay-per-view in the schedule has now been confirmed in the form of Money In The Bank. Buildups for one of the most popular gimmick-based events have already begun from last week as Monday Night Raw named three female participants for the ladder match.

Tonight, the qualifying matches for Money In The Bank will continue to announce three male counterparts from Raw who will be added to the lineup.

Meanwhile, there is a headliner segment on the show which brings the WWE Champion and his potential challenger in the same ring. Plus, the fresh rivalries following WrestleMania 36 will also continue to get heated up as Raw airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE Raw has received a strong champion by all means, the one who dares to step foot with bigger opponents inside the squared circle. As a result, Drew McIntyre has defeated Brock Lesnar and Big Show, on back to back occasions. Last week, he outsmarted United States Champion Andrade and pinned him with a Claymore Kick in a Champion vs Champion affair.

But his celebrations were cut short by Seth Rollins who stomped his head to the mat on two occasions. It’s clear that the Monday Night Messiah has been eyeing the coveted belt that McIntyre wears around his waist.

Now, McIntyre will address the attack, tonight which perhaps set up his first pay-per-view title defense at Money In The Bank as per the official statement by the company.

"The Monday Night Messiah issued cryptic warnings, promising to “stomp out all doubt,” then followed through quite literally last week on Raw. Left vulnerable after a chop block by Angel Garza following his victory over Andrade, McIntyre felt the wrath of Rollins’ superkick and a devastating Stomp.

"How will McIntyre respond to Rollins’ dastardly actions? Catch the fallout from The Monday Night Messiah’s ambush this Monday night on Raw on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Last week on Raw, we saw three different Women's Division matches to choose three female competitors for the Money In The Bank ladder match.

This week, three more matches from the men's division are lined up to fill up the card. As announced by Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) on “The VIP Lounge”, all these matches will be a first-time-ever fights.

Legendary Rey Mysterio returns to action against former Raw Tag Team Champion Murphy, Aleister Black finds himself against former NXT star Austin Theory whereas Apollo Crews competes against veteran MVP, himself.

Raw tag team champions, The Street Profits are pretty confident after their successful championship defence during WrestleMania week, not once but twice. But as seen last week, they have a new target now in the form of the Viking Raiders.

The most interesting stat is that Ford and Dawkins have never defeated Vikings in tag matches which should keep them worried. In the meantime, they'll have to get ready to defend the titles against the two big men, perhaps at Money In The Bank.

A newborn heel stable will continue creating havoc on Raw with Zelina Vega acting as their manager. US Champion Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory are in the new villainous group who handed over beatdowns to several Raw superstars.

Would someone be able to throw resistance to the Mexican faction or they’ll continue to dominate? We'll find out when the next episode of WWE’s flagship show airs, tonight.

India - 14,792 | World - 2,248,863
Read more about: wwe wwe raw seth rollins becky lynch
Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 13:25 [IST]
