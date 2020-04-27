WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 27, 2020

For now, WWE Monday Night Raw programme's focus will be on building up hype for Money In The Bank pay-per-view event which takes place less than two weeks from now.

We have already received Money In The Bank ladder match participants from the red brand, last week via qualifying matches. These superstars are expected to be given more opportunities to prove their potential before getting a lifetime opportunity on May 10.

Plus, the headliner of the show will see two of the competitors of WWE Championship match appearing face to face when Monday Night Raw airs in a pre-recorded format from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

As announced during last week's RAW, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre will be one of the main event matches of WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view where the WWE Championship will be on the line. It will be McIntyre's second overall title defense after retaining over Big Show on night two of WrestleMania 36 that is the same night where he captured the title by slaying The Beast Brock Lesnar.

A couple of weeks ago, Drew McIntyre received a target on his back when the self-proclaimed Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins showed up to stomp down his head on two back to back occasions.

The Scottish Psychopath dared to defend his title against the man who claimed that Raw needs his leadership to survive. So, WWE.com announced that the match will be made official tonight, when McIntyre and Rollins appear in the same ring to sign the contract for the WWE Championship match.

Since her return on Raw, the night after WrestleMania 36, Nia Jax has been in a reckless mode to live up to her Irresistible Force moniker. She has already defeated the former one half of the women's tag team champions, Kairi Sane on two separate occasions. Last week, Jax completely dominated the bout and also took shots to Ronda Rousey which indicates that a bigger feud is ahead of her.

Rumours have that last week's match between Jax and Sane laid the foundation for a future program between Jax and Sane's tag team partner Asuka. These two, getting involved in a singles feud will give the upper-hand to the third Money In The Bank participant from Raw, Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of Spades has lately been seen hurting people, out of the frustration of her shortcoming at WrestleMania. WWE might just feed her with one more victim, tonight on Raw.

The men's division competitors for Money In The Bank ladder match should also receive more opportunities to prove their potential. During last week's RAW, legendary Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, and Aleister Black won their respective qualifying matches to confirm their slots at MITB. Now, they should be focused on more in-ring competitions on the flagship show to gain momentums in their corner.

A new rivalry is quietly building up over Raw tag team championships. The reigning champs, Street Profits - Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are on a high since retaining their titles at WrestleMania 36. Their confidence has grown stronger as Bianca Belair joined their side. But they haven’t ever defeated the potential challengers The Viking Raiders which keep their headache, intact.

A new faction is building on Raw under the supervision of Zelina Vega which comprises the United States Champion Andrade, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza. For the past couple of weeks, they have attacked some superstars to deliver a statement. Their mission on dominating the red brand must still be intact as they intend to hunt down more preys tonight.