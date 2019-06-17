WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 17, 2019

Who will Corbin announce as guest referee?

Last week, Baron Corbin received the chance to select the special guest referee for his Universal Championship Match against Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds. He is expected to reveal that decision live on Raw tonight with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on his side.

Rollins stood tall last week on Raw after destroying special outside guest official, Sami Zayn, with a steel chair during the main event. However, The Beastslayer may regret that decision as he could come up against Zayn before the dust settles at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Will Corbin choose Zayn or Kevin Owens to call the match "down the middle," based on the duo favoring of the former Acting Raw General Manager? Or will Corbin extend an invitation to Brock Lesnar to take up the role? Whatever Corbin announces, you won't want to miss the fallout.

What will Corbin announce on Raw in Los Angeles, six nights before that anticipated title bout against The Beastslayer?

Fatal 5-Way Match to determine U.S. Title challenger

Braun Strowman, Ricochet, The Miz, Bobby Lashley and Cesaro are set to clash in a Fatal 5-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Last week, Strowman, Ricochet, Cesaro and Lashley crashed "Miz TV" to state why they each deserved an opportunity to challenge Samoa Joe for his United States Championship. So, WWE booked this match to determine who will challenge The Samoan Submission Machine for his star-spangled title at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Who will win the shot to square off with Joe for the prestigious U.S. Title next Sunday? Or will it end in a brawl and lead into another multi man match on Sunday? Find out tonight on Raw.

Daniel Bryan uses the Wild Card

Smackdown Tag Team Champion and "Planet's Champion" Daniel Bryan has been chosen to be one of the four Wild Card Superstars to appear on Raw this coming Monday in Los Angeles.

The former Smackdown General Manager has long been loyal to the blue brand, and since this Wild Card appearance is not by choice, one can only wonder what Bryan will have to say to the "fickle" WWE Universe on Raw. Will he be confronted by the Tag Team title chasers of Smackdown? Or will he be added into a match which impacts Sunday's PPV?

Packed R-Truth and 24/7 title survival

Last week on Smackdown, Carmella helped the 24/7 Champion R-Truth evade his title chasers by assisting her pal to hide in an open road case. Unfortunately, he was locked inside when it was shut, and The Princess of Staten Island had to rush out to the ring for her match against Sonya Deville.

Despite Jinder Mahal's best efforts to pry the case open, Truth was ultimately packed up with the rest of the production equipment and shipped off to Raw in Los Angeles.

Will he be lucky again and escape the threat of losing the title? Or will he be in a fit state to run this time? Find out tonight on Raw.

What next for Revival and their tandem belts?

Last week on Raw, the Revival defeated Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins and The Usos in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to kick off their second reign with the red brand's tandem titles. And after the match Shane McMahon invited the pair to a celebratory party.

How will The Revival keep the party - and the victories - rolling in Los Angeles? Or will they be forced into putting their newly won titles on the line tonight or at Stomping Ground with the Usos still lurking for some unfinished business? Tune into Raw to know more.

How will Becky Lynch respond to the Woman’s Right?

Last week, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch teamed up with Bayley to take on the team of Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss, and although The Huggable One absorbed the Woman's Right that concluded the match in favor of The Lady of WWE and The Goddess, the hard-hitting strike also felled The Man at ringside during the bout.

How will Lynch respond to that Woman's Right - and that defeat - on Raw, six nights before she defends her Raw Women's Title against Evans at WWE Stomping Grounds?

Lars Sullivan and rest of the roster

After The Lucha House Party 3-on-1 attack on Lars Sullivan led to their Handicap Match at WWE Super Showdown being disqualified, the human wrecking ball gave chase and demolished Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado on the entrance ramp in a post-match onslaught.

So, Sullivan took on the trio again last week and looked to pick them apart one at a time in a 3-on-1 Elimination Handicap Match. But, unfortunately for Sullivan he ended up injured and could be out for a few weeks, according to certain reports. As far as the LHP are concerned, they could be given a push starting from tonight. Who knows, they may be added into the tag title mix as well.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the likes of Natalya, Dana Brooke, the IIconics, AOP, Viking Raiders, Titus O'Neil and more could be involved in some capacity tonight on Raw.