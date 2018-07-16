WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the focus of tonight’s show will be on the Universal Champion and we expect a big update about his future on the show hosted at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Sony Ten 1 will telecast the show live in India on Tuesday (July 17) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired on the same network later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM.

The general manager of WWE Raw came up with a huge announcement at Extreme Rules about the Universal title scene. As per his statement, the reigning champion will have to show up or get fired. Here is the official statements via WWE.com,

“WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle gave Brock Lesnar a clear ultimatum: Either show up on Raw tonight or agree to terms for a future Universal Title Match. Failure to comply will result in The Olympic Gold Medalist stripping him of his Universal Title. Will The Beast choose to answer the call or lose Monday Night Raw’s top title?”

ICYMI: @RealKurtAngle issued an ultimatum, stating that @BrockLesnar must show up on #RAW tomorrow and negotiate his next title defense if he wants to keep the #UniversalTitle! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/zNfqKla3cx — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018

The official website hinted that Brock Lesnar might be stripped off the title tonight. But it is believed that it is just a trick to add hype for his return. He is slated to defend his title at Summerslam after a long hiatus. The question that now remains is who will be his opponent for the title match. Bobby Lashley seems the most likely name to be his challenger after he won the marquee match against Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

Meanwhile, the other interestin rivalry on the show is set continue for a while. Braun Strowman threw Kevin Owens off the steel cage to create a ruckus in Extreme Rules. Chances are high that this feud might continue as Owens will try to seek redemption against the monster. Currently, there’s no separate booking available for these two names. Hence it is very likely that they will continue to grow bad blood against each other.

In the women's division, Alexa Bliss might have escaped with the WWE Raw women’s title at Extreme Rules, but her happy days seem to be numbered right now as Ronda Rousey is set to be her next opponent. Due to the suspension in place, Rousey will not appear on tonight’s Raw, but she will be back soon with vengeance.

Meanwhile, another fall out from last night's PPV could lead to a new feud. Drew McIntyre was the main reason Seth Rollins failed to recapture the Intercontinental Championship. So Rollins will continue to seek revenge on the former NXT Champion. This will set up a marquee feud for the Summerslam event between Rollins and McIntyre starting from tonight.

Plus, Wyatt and Hardy will seek for their WWE Raw tag team title rematch from the B-Team after the latter duo were able to steal their titles at Extreme Rules.