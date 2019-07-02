WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: July 1, 2019

A fresh and solid matchup in the tag team division between The New Day and Heavy Machinery also took place on the show. Plus, a returning couple faced the team of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a segment that was quite vulgar. Meanwhile, The Undertaker was in attendance on the show as well.

WWE Raw in Dallas kicked off with the Falls Count Anywhere match between Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman. The pair took the fight to the ramp, where Strowman pushed Lashley through the LED board which led to explosions. As a result of that both men were grounded and immobilized as the medical ran down to check on them. The match was called off without a result and the arena was left without power for a while.

The next match started in a darkened state between The New Day and The Viking Raiders which was quickly disqualified after Samoa Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Woods. Kofi Kingston made the save and the match restarted as a six-man tag team match. Kofi managed to hit Trouble in Paradise on on one of the Raiders but Joe grabbed the Dreadlocked star from the back to choke him out and won the match.

No Way Jose made his entrance on WWE Raw with the conga line along with R-Truth. Drake Maverick sat down at ringside as his wife enjoyed a dance session with the conga line until Cesaro attacked Jose with a Gutwrench Suplex. He followed up with a Gotch Neutralizer to put down Jose.

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre talked about how The Undertaker surprised them last week. But at Extreme Rules, the scene will be totally different. The arena went dark once again as some lightning struck the ring. The Undertaker finally made his way to the ring to tell the heel duo that they are "a couple of lost souls suffering the torment and torture of the acrid stench… of death. That will be for all of eternity." And he ended the segment by stating, they two will never Rest In Peace.

Next up, Natalya competed against Lacey Evans in a match where Baron Corbin was at ringside to distract Nattie. Lacey hit a neckbreaker to take control of the match. But Natalya tripped her off the top rope and hit a Discuss Clothesline after which Corbin swept her feet. Lacey used the advantage as she connected with a Women's Right to pick up the win.

A 2-out-of-3 Falls Match happened next on WWE Raw between Elias vs. The Miz where the A-lister hit the Skull Crushing Finale to get the 1-0 lead. Elias soon hit the Drift Away to level the score. The third match continued with Elias hitting a neckbreaker. But the Miz sent him into the ring post and locked in the Figure Four to get a submission victory.

Mike and Maria Kanellis returned to WWE Raw to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match. During the match, Maria announced that she was pregnant to shock her husband. Becky used this moment to lock in Mike in the dis-arm-her submission move to get the win. After the match, Maria stated the next time she wants to get impregnated, she should ask The Man Becky Lynch for it to humiliate Mike.

Next on Raw, Alexa Bliss hosted an edition of “A Moment of Bliss” with special guest Nikki Cross. Carmella interrupted them to be challenged by Bliss for a match which she won via a simple roll-up. Nikki Cross then took on Carmella and won the bout via the swinging neckbreaker. Alexa Bliss pretended like she won the match on her own and celebrated with Cross.

Drake Maverick was strolling at backstage when he spotted R-Truth coming out of a hidden spot. Drake hit him with a suitcase and rolled up to get the win and thereby became the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

AJ Styles and Ricochet met in the main event segment of last night's Raw. Ricochet put his legs on the rope after digesting a Phenomenal Forearm. The referee did not see it and crowned AJ Styles as the US Champion.

However, a second referee ran out to reverse the decision and restarted the match. Ricochet countered a torture rack attempt and caught AJ in an inside cradle to retain his title. An irate AJ teamed up with his Club brethren Luke Gallows and Carl Anderson to deliver a beatdown on Ricochet. The shocking heel-turn from Styles closed this week's episode as the audience remained speechless.