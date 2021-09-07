WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: September 06, 2021

A huge tag team turmoil was also on the card to determine the next challengers for the Raw tag team champions as the Women’s Tag Team Champions were back in action alongside the 24/7 Championship match.

All this and more went down on the Monday Night Raw show that took place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Check out the results, recap and highlights from the September 6 episode of Monday Night RAW:

– Team RK-Bro, Randy Orton, and Riddle confronted MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley inside the ring to open things on the show. Lashley called Randy Orton a coward for hitting him with an RKO last week.

Lashley then wanted Orton to face him one-on-one. Orton accepted the challenge but with the condition that the WWE Championship has to be on the line. MVP accepted Orton’s proposal on behalf of Lashley and said that the match will take place at Extreme Rules 2021. Lashley also informed that he and MVP will be joining the Tag Team Turmoil, later in the night.

– The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated The Viking Raiders in the opening match of the Tag Team Turmoil. Kofi hit the Trouble in Paradise on Ivar to get the pin-fall win.

– The New Day defeated Jinder Mahal and Veer, next. Woods got the pinfall win over both Mahal and Veer after coming off the top ropes.

– The New Day defeated Lucha House Party's Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in the Tag Team Turmoil. Kofi tripped Lince and held him by his legs, preventing him from saving Dorado as Woods counter-pinned Metalik.

– The New Day then defeated T-BAR and MACE in the Tag Team Turmoil. T-BAR scooped Woods onto his shoulders for the GTS but Woods countered and rolled him for the pin. MACE and T-BAR attacked The New Day after their loss. WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville then came out and announced that the Tag Team Turmoil will continue later on the show.

– Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre in the Number-one Contender’s Match for the United States Championship. Sheamus grabbed Drew’s tights to secure the pin-fall win. Sheamus will now face Damian Priest for the United States Championship at Extreme Rules PPV. Once the match was over, Drew hit Sheamus with his own mask and then took him out with a Claymore Kick.

– Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross A.S.H. defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya and Tamina in a non-title match. Ripley delivered a drop-kick to neutralize Tamina.

Natalya hit a discus lariat on Nikki and went for the Sharpshooter but she never realized that Ripley had already tagged in. Ripley took advantage and hit the Riptide on Natalya for the pin to win. Ripley and Nikki were announced to be the new number-one contenders for the tag titles after the match.

– John Morrison held an episode of Moist TV with Special Guest Karrion Kross. Morrison praised how Kross is making a name for himself on RAW, and wanted to know more about him. Kross said he could make anyone’s worst nightmare reality and Morrison could be his next target.

– An impromptu matchup between Karrion Kross and John Morrison then went down. After a big boot to the face, Kross launched Morrison over the ring post to the floor. Back in the ring, Kross applied the Straightjacket submission for the win.

– Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Nia Jax (with Shayna Baszler) to retain the RAW Women’s Championship. Jax took Flair to the top rope for a superplex but Baszler distracted Jax from the apron. The betrayal by Baszler allowed Flair to deliver a super Natural Selection off the ropes for the pin to win.

After the match, Alexa Bliss came out and invited Charlotte Flair to her Playground which was turned down. Alexa said if Charlotte doesn’t want to go to her Playground then she’ll have to bring it to Charlotte. Charlotte then asked Alexa what she wants from her as she pointed at the RAW Women’s Title to end the segment.

– Reggie (c) defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the 24/7 Title. Tozawa went for a senton but Reggie flipped into it to get an easy pin-fall win. After the match, Humberto Carrillo, Shelton Benjamin, Drew Gulak, Jeff Hardy, and Jaxson Ryker came out and tried to pin Reggie, but he got away through the ramp.

Drake Maverick from WWE NXT then appeared behind Reggie. R-Truth then ran down inadvertently helping out Reggie to escape the scene. Truth then told Maverick that it’s good to see him again, but he has bad timing.

– In a backstage segment, Doudrop challenged Eva Marie to a rematch, next week.

– The New Day defeated Mansoor and Mustafa Ali to proceed in the Tag Team Turmoil. Woods leaped off the top rope with the flying elbow to Ali to get the victory.

– AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day to advance to the final match of the turmoil. After neutralizing Woods, Omos sent Kofi to an assisted Styles Clash by AJ to get the pin to win.

– Bobby Lashley and MVP defeated AJ Styles and Omos to win the Tag Team Turmoil to earn a RAW Tag Team Championship match against Team RK-BRO, which will take place on next week’s RAW. Omos was busy dealing with Riddle and Orton at ringside while AJ missed a Phenomenal Forearm attempt. Lashley came right back with a Spear for the win.

Omos entered the ring after the match to drive Lashley into the mat with the two-hand chokeslam. Lashley got back to his feet but Orton connected with an "RKO outta nowhere" to a big pop from the crowd. Orton and Riddle then posed on the turnbuckles with the tag team titles as Raw went off the air.