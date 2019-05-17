WWE Money in the Bank 2019 preview and schedule: May 19

Tag Team Match: Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

After The Hardy Boyz were forced to relinquish the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, Shane McMahon originally looked to hand the gold to Daniel Bryan & Rowan. But, Raw Superstars The Usos arrived via the Wild Card Rule and convinced Shane that Bryan & Rowan should earn the titles in a match against them.

So, Shane granted them their wish and Rowan withstood a barrage of superkicks and connected with the Iron Claw Slam to Jey that secured the three-count and the Smackdown Tag Team Titles for himself and The Planet's Champion. Who will win this non-title match up? Newly formed team Bryan and Rowan or the veteran tag team of Usos?

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari

At WrestleMania, Tony Nese lived his dream and defeated his former friend and training partner Buddy Murphy to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and to prove he is a fighting champion, The Premier Athlete granted Murphy a rematch just two days later on 205 Live.

Now, Nese will have the opportunity to continue his winning ways when he defends his title against Ariya Daivari in a bitter and highly anticipated contest at WWE Money in the Bank. Will he still remain champion? Or will Daivari earn gold?

United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe are long term rivals and this Sunday, they meet again for the United States Championship with the former aiming to become a grand slam champion.

WWE's announcement for the match:

"Former WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion, Tag Team Champion and Royal Rumble winner. Rey Mysterio has climbed countless mountains and seemingly done it all in WWE.

"Perhaps no honor would be sweeter, however, than winning his first United States Title from Samoa Joe at WWE Money in the Bank, especially since his son Dominick will be keeping a close eye on the championship fight at the May 19 pay-per-view, and winning the title would make The Ultimate Underdog a Grand Slam Champion."

Will Rey avenge his Wrestlemania loss in front of his son? Or will Samoa Joe further humiliate Rey?

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Alexa Bliss revealed that Raw's Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke and The Goddess herself were set to enter the treacherous contest during the latest edition of "A Moment of Bliss". However, just a few days prior to the career-altering showdown, it was announced that Five Feet of Fury was not medically cleared to compete and would be removed from the contest.

In her place would be Nikki Cross, who overcame fellow Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitors Natalya, Naomi and Dana Brooke in a Fatal 4-Way Match just days earlier on Raw.

On the Smackdown side of the free-for-all, it was revealed that Bayley, Ember Moon, Carmella and Mandy Rose will represent the blue brand in the Ladder Match.

Carmella won the inaugural contest, Alexa Bliss grabbed the briefcase last year, and each went on to cash in their contract to win the Smackdown Women's Title and the Raw Women's Championship, respectively.

So, who will be the lucky one to win this opportunistic match? Find out at Money in the Bank.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Like the women's participants of Raw, Alexa Bliss also introduced the four combatants - Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin - during a special edition of "A Moment of Bliss."

However, on the final Raw before WWE Money in the Bank, Sami Zayn took Strowman's place in the bout by defeating The Monster Among Men in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Zayn's win was thanks in no small part to the nefarious duo of Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre, who repeatedly assaulted Strowman to give Zayn the victory.

The following night on SmackDown LIVE, it was announced that Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Randy Orton and up-and-comers Ali and Andrade will represent the blue brand. Of this group, The Viper seized the coveted contract back in 2013.

Which Superstar will overcome the other seven competitors and pull down the briefcase? Will it be new name altogether or will the veterans strike?

Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

These two women have been locked in a feud ever since Wrestlemania 35 where Becky Lynch created history by claiming both the Raw and Smackdown women's title. After strutting up and down the entrance ramp for weeks, the bold Evans decided to make her move when she encountered the newly-crowned titleholder.

The Sassy Southern Belle's attacks on The Man for weeks in a row and a victory over Natalya earned Evans a Raw Women's Title opportunity. Now, what will happen when The Man puts her title on the line for the first time? Will Evans upset Lynch? Or is there another twist coming our way? Find out when MITB airs this weekend.

Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

These two have been locked in one of WWE's most personal rivalries and what better way for it culminate at the most dreaded battlefields inside a steel cage.

Shane McMahon and the Miz were once known as the World's greatest tag team. In fact they went on to win the Smackdown Tag Titles as well and were on the same page until Shane-O-Mac snapped at the the Miz and his father when the duo dropped the titles at Fastlane.

Ever since the pay-per-view before Wrestlemania, the pair have taken their rivalry to a whole new level. And at Wrestlemania, they could not be contained by the ring or anything else, as they tore into each other with unbridled fury in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Now their feud moves on to the next chapter as they will clash at WWE Money in the Bank in the brutal confines of a Steel Cage. Will Shane upset Miz again? And will there be an outsider playing any role in this match? Either way, one wouldn't want to miss this match, which has all the ingredients to be the best.

Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Elias

As expected, this year's Superstar Shake-up turned WWE completely upside-down, with the wildest moment arguably occurring on the second day in Smackdown Live when the final Superstar to switch brands was revealed.

Vince McMahon had promised the biggest acquisition in the show's history, and the WWE Chairman delivered Elias. But, moments later WWE's marquee star Roman Reigns emerged and landed superman punches to both men in the ring to claim his yard. This led to the start of a new rivalry on the blue brand and with Shane McMahon also getting involved to punish Reigns, the feud got very intense.

Despite Reigns' best efforts to fight off both of his foes, The Living Truth and Shane administered a two-on-one assault that left The Big Dog down. Elias followed up by later challenging Reigns to a match at the upcoming pay-per-view. And as expected, Reigns happily accepted it.

Now, who will emerge victorious? Will Shane and his counter part, the Miz play a role in this matchup? Or will Reigns win handsomely and land a shot at the title soon?

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

For several weeks, Kevin Owens stepped in as an honorary member of The New Day with Big E ruled out of action due to injury. However, the alliance ended when KO suddenly attacked both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods during a post-match brawl.

After back-stabbing Kofi and Woods, Owens straight away grabbed the title to indicate and demand for a title shot, which was later confirmed for Sunday's PPV after Kofi accepted his challenge.

Now Kingston will surely be out for payback - but will Owens prove that the new titleholder is truly over his head as WWE Champion? Will Kofi have some help from his pals Woods and.... Big E? Or will KO bring his own ally to even the score? Whatever the outcome, it will be known on Sunday.

Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

After Seth Rollins conquered The Beast at WrestleMania to claim the Universal Championship, two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles moved over to Raw via the 2019 Superstar Shake-up and emerged as the next challenger.

The Phenomenal One landed the title shot by confronting the Universal Champion along with several other Team Red Superstars, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe whom he overcame in a Triple Threat Match on the April 22 edition of Raw.

Both these stars are known for their technical ability and agility. So, this match will also be a must see one. Who will walk out as the champion? Will there be a twist with outside interference? Or will an MITB winner cash in his contract? Find out at Money in the Bank.

Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

In addition to defending her Raw Women's Title against Lacey Evans at WWE Money in the Bank, The Man will also put her Smackdown Women's Title on the line against Charlotte Flair on the same night!

And this rivalry stretches all the way back to last year's Summerslam. So, this will like always be a very intense matchup. But, with having to pull off double duties, can Lynch retain her title? Or will Charlotte win back her crown? Or will there be a MITB cash in to cause upset? Find out this weekend.