WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: August 09, 2022

Nikkita Lyons came back to action against her current rival while the main event featured NXT Women’s Champion’s recruit trying to take out her current challenger in a match. Plus, an agreement was also signed between two faction leaders of NXT.

Check out the recap and results from the August 9 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Nikkita Lyons defeated Kiana James in the opening match of the night. Lyons picked up the win in this short match with her unique cross-leg-drop finisher. After the match, James laid her out with a steel chair from behind.

- Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar appeared in a final accord segment after Escobar’s comeback from last week cost D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo the opportunity to win the NXT Tag Team titles.

The two agreed to have a match at Heatwave with the stipulation saying that if Santos loses then he will leave NXT but if he wins then Santos and his Legado del Fantasma members will be freed from the D’Angelo family.





- In a Rounds Match, Wes Lee won over Trick Williams (with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes). This was a boxing bout with hybrid rules where Lee got the win by knocking out his opponent.After the match, Carmelo Hayes cut a promo about how he will remain North American Champion, forever. Giovanni Vinci interrupted and challenged him to a match at Heatwave. The match was eventually made, official following the segment.

- Arianna Grace defeated Thea Hail (with Chase University members) with a big boot followed by a fireman's carry slam in a match that lasted for barely three minutes.

- Apollo Crews defeated Roderick Strong in the next match. Crews overcame some technical moves from Strong and planted Strong with a Backbreaker followed by a chokeslam variant for the pin to win.

- Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe in a tag team match. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen tried to stop Pretty Deadly from cheating in the match but Prince sent Edris into a steel chair.



Kit tagged in and hit the Spilt Milk for the pin to win. Fallon Henley was celebrating the victory but Lash Legend attacked her from behind.



- Zoey Stark defeated Cora Jade in the main event match of WWE NXT. Jade tried to cheat her way to the win using her skateboard. But Roxanne Perez arrived at ringside and took it away from her. Stark hit her finisher to get the pin to win.





WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose confronted Stark after the match. She went for an ambush but Stark planted her with the finisher and posed with the title belt to end the show.