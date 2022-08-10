WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: August 09, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 10: This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 was the final one before the 2022 Heatwave. As expected, a few matches were therefore added to the special event set for next week.
Nikkita Lyons came back to action against her current rival while the main event featured NXT Women’s Champion’s recruit trying to take out her current challenger in a match. Plus, an agreement was also signed between two faction leaders of NXT.
Check out the recap and results from the August 9 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:
- Nikkita Lyons defeated Kiana James in the opening match of the night. Lyons picked up the win in this short match with her unique cross-leg-drop finisher. After the match, James laid her out with a steel chair from behind.
- Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar appeared in a final accord segment after Escobar’s comeback from last week cost D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo the opportunity to win the NXT Tag Team titles.
The
two
agreed
to
have
a
match
at
Heatwave
with
the
stipulation
saying
that
if
Santos
loses
then
he
will
leave
NXT
but
if
he
wins
then
Santos
and
his
Legado
del
Fantasma
members
will
be
freed
from
the
D’Angelo
family.
😮— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 10, 2022
"Next week... you beat me... I'm gone." - @EscobarWWE #WWENXT #NXTHeatwave @TonyDangeloWWE pic.twitter.com/xOlLMshJih
Down goes Williams! Down goes Williams!#WWENXT @WesLee_WWE @_trickwilliams pic.twitter.com/1VJa0INDoW— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 10, 2022
- Arianna Grace defeated Thea Hail (with Chase University members) with a big boot followed by a fireman's carry slam in a match that lasted for barely three minutes.
- Apollo Crews defeated Roderick Strong in the next match. Crews overcame some technical moves from Strong and planted Strong with a Backbreaker followed by a chokeslam variant for the pin to win.
-
Pretty
Deadly’s
Elton
Prince
and
Kit
Wilson
defeated
Malik
Blade
and
Edris
Enofe
in
a
tag
team
match.
Josh
Briggs
and
Brooks
Jensen
tried
to
stop
Pretty
Deadly
from
cheating
in
the
match
but
Prince
sent
Edris
into
a
steel
chair.
Kit tagged in and hit the Spilt Milk for the pin to win. Fallon Henley was celebrating the victory but Lash Legend attacked her from behind.
- Zoey Stark defeated Cora Jade in the main event match of WWE NXT. Jade tried to cheat her way to the win using her skateboard. But Roxanne Perez arrived at ringside and took it away from her. Stark hit her finisher to get the pin to win.
.@ZoeyStarkWWE delivered a message @WWE_MandyRose won't forget!#WWENXT #NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/oBmGRdfUTO— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 10, 2022
