WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: March 26, 2019

Kurt Angle's farewell comes to Smackdown

Two weeks ago, Kurt Angle announced that he will retire at Wrestlemania and set off on farewell tour, which continues tonight on Smackdown, where he ruled as World Heavyweight Champion. The Olympic Gold Medallist once squared off with rivals like Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio and John Cena during his time on Smackdown. He even served as the Blue brand's General Manager for one term.

Angle's final match ever on the blue brand will take place against AJ Styles, whom he shares a rich history with, but this will be the first time the two will meet in a WWE ring.

Angle has long been a cornerstone of the Smackdown brand and will undoubtedly create one last classic moment against The Phenomenal One. So, don't miss tonight's show.

Fatal 4-Way Match to determine Asuka’s Wrestlemania challenger

After Smackdown's top names Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair left to feud with Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey, the Smackdown women's champion Asuka has sporadically wrestled since. And who can blame her with the options available to meet her.

She indeed defended the title only once since Royal Rumble and is yet to receive a clear-cut challenger for the title. The creative, however, have come up with an idea to finalize her Wrestlemania match.

WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way Match between Carmella, Naomi, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to determine who will challenge Asuka at WrestleMania.

The news was broken during Kayla Braxton's exclusive interview with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Fire & Desire's friendship has been on rocky ground as of late, as their interferences in the matches against The Empress of Tomorrow have backfired.

Rose & Deville look to be back on the same page, but will that be the case when a championship opportunity at Wrestlemania hangs in the balance? Not to forget they will also be up against their former rivals Naomi and Carmella, who are also close allies. Who will move on to challenge Asuka at Wrestlemania? Find out on Smackdown.

Will Big E and Xavier Woods quit WWE?

Last week, Kofi Kingston survived a Gauntlet Match by incredibaly defeating The Bar, Samoa Joe, Rowan and Randy Orton and it looked like he had earned himself the WWE Championship Match at Wrestlemania he desired.

However, Mr. McMahon threw another roadblock onto Kingston's Road to Wrestlemania, declaring that The Dreadlocked Dynamo also had to defeat the champion, Daniel Bryan, to get to The Show of Shows. The WWE Champion took advantage of a worn-out Kingston, who had competed for close to an hour and put him down with his Running Knee for the win.

After what happened on Smackdown, Kingston's fellow New Day members, Xavier Woods & Big E, pondered on the idea of quitting WWE in response to Mr. McMahon's actions.

Kingston said that shouldn't be their response, but Twitter videos by Woods & Big E led to even more speculation about The New Day's future in WWE. Will the trio lend any insight as to what the future holds for them on Smackdown? We'll find out tonight on Smackdown.

What’s next for Lynch and Flair?

Becky Lynch emerged victorious from a fast-paced Beat the Clock Challenge on Raw last night, besting Ronda Rousey's of 1:25 by rolling up The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan.

Though The Man won the challenge, The Road to Wrestlemania for herself, Rousey and Charlotte Flair got turned on its head quickly, as it was announced that all three women must join forces to take on Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan & Morgan in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match next week on Raw.

While the enmity between all three Superstars is intense, they must find a way to put it aside, as if any of the three betray each other, they'll lose Wrestlemania opportunity. How will The Man & The Queen react to this news? Will they build a good rapport for one night to save their Wrestlemania spots? Or will they get themselves ruled out?

Smackdown tag team championship at Wrestlemania

With the match yet to be finalized, it has put a huge doubt on whether the Smackdown tag team titles will be put on the line at Wrestlemania after reports of WWE are planning to trim the match card broke out.

But, we still believe the Usos will have not one but mulitiple opponents waiting for them at Wrestlemania as there is no shortage of challengers on Smackdown.

The likes of Rusev & Nakamura, the Bar and the Hardy Boyz will all look to earn the title shot at Wrestlemania and tonight we might see one or all the teams earn their spots.

Andre the Giant battle royal and more

The sixth Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is set to take place at Wrestlemania 35 and the Red brand stars have already announced their entry into it. So, there is every chance a blue brand star could also enroll his name for the contest.

Rey Mysterio could also look to gain momentum ahead of his US championship match against Samoa Joe, while the likes of R-Truth and Andrade could be involved as well.

Plus, we also need to see how the Iiconics will react to being handed a title opportunity at Wrestlemania, where they will be involved in a Fatal-4-Way tag match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Apart from all that, we could see the Miz and Shane McMahon add hype to their Wrestlemania match.