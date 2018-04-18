WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: April 17, 2018

Smackdown Live opened with AJ Styles who came out to talk about the nasty attacks from Nakamura for the past couple of weeks. He called out the newly turned heel to the ring. Instead, Aiden English and Rusev walked out to interrupt. Rusev had a singles contest against Styles which was cut short due to English's interference. Daniel Bryan came down to prevent a two-on-one beatdown on Styles.

Shelton Benjamin talked about losing his partner, Chad Gable to WWE Raw, last night. While looking at his solo career, he demanded for competition and Jeff Hardy walked out as the new member of the blue brand. The United States Champion picked up the first win on Smackdown after a long time connecting with a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb.

Samoa Joe turned out to be next recruit from Raw on Smackdown. He competed in a singles match against Sin Cara to win in quick time. The Coquina Clutch was locked in to put Cara to sleep.

Later in the backstage, Daniel Bryan was giving an interview to Renee Young, where Big Cass walked out to reveal that he has also been traded to Smackdown.

Next up, Jey Uso competed in a singles match against Luke Harper. The latter one picked up the win in the least amount of time with a discuss clothesline. After the match, the Bludgeon Brothers went for an attack on the Usos but Naomi came out and pleaded them to stop. In the tag team division, The Bar and Gallows-Anderson were revealed to be included to Smackdown Live later on the show.

Carmella had a 'Mellabration' on Smackdown Live for winning the women's title, last week. Her promo was cut short after Charlotte Flair came down to the ring and confronted the new champion. The Iconic Duo Billie Kay and Peyton Royce showed up, as well and started a two-on-one attack on Charlotte. While, Becky Lynch ran out to make the save.

Aftermath, Charlotte took on against Billie Kay in a singles match. The Queen picked up the win by locking in the Figure Eight submission maneuver on Billie. After the match, the three heels pounced on Charlotte and Becky, once again. Asuka ran out to make the save as the new member of the women's division.

In the main event of Smackdown Live, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan teamed up to take on Rusev and Aiden English as per earlier announcement. Bryan was on the verge of picking up the win by hitting the Yes kicks and a Running Knee to Rusev but Nakamura showed up hitting another low blow to Styles. Big Cass also appeared to deliver a big boot to Bryan to put him down. These attacks from the heels closed the show.