WWE to host entire Wrestlemania 37 week at Tampa's RJ Stadium?

For the first time, a two-night NXT TakeOver event is also being rumoured that will be inserted into WrestleMania week. It appears that WWE could be hosting the PPV from the black and yellow brand at the RJ Stadium, itself alongside the regular WWE TV programming for that week.

Dave Meltzer mentioned this backstage plan during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio where WWE could end up spending six straight nights at the Baseball Stadium in the Tampa Bay area. While nothing regarding the entire WrestleMania week schedule has been finalized, the six nights under speculations are given below:

NXT TakeOver Night I - Wednesday, April 7

NXT TakeOver Night II - Thursday, April 8

Friday Night SmackDown - Friday, April 9

WrestleMania 37 Night I - Saturday, April 10

WrestleMania 37 Night II - Sunday, April 11

Monday Night Raw - Monday, April 12

Home for all these six shows is likely to be Raymond James Stadium before WWE moves to the next ThunderDome location. A Hall of Fame ceremony is also being discussed during the WrestleMania 37 week but chances are high that it would be a virtual ceremony. No additional class of inductees has been announced as the 2020 class is yet to be officially inducted.

During this week’s WWE Raw, it was revealed that NXT General Manager William Regal will be making two big announcements on NXT, this week. The one big reveal was already out on the internet which should mark the inauguration of separate NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles to change the course of the NXT division.

The stakes have now been doubled as the second announcement is speculated to revolve around the TakeOver announcement. WWE is likely to confirm it to be a two-night event on April 7th and 8th. The name for this upcoming edition could reportedly be TakeOver: Stand And Deliver.

WrestleMania 37 tickets will go on sale from next week onwards. There will be a limited number of tickets available on Tuesday, March 16th at 10 AM ET with tickets ranging from $35-$2,500 U.S. As of this writing, the capacity wasn’t mentioned for the Raymond James Stadium but the company will be coordinating with local partners and government officials.

It is assumed that WWE wants 30,000 fans in attendance for both the nights of 'Mania 2021. Any fan willing to book a WrestleMania presale opportunity can simply visit www.wrestlemania.com/presale and register himself.