WWE: Two championship matches confirmed on next week’s Smackdown

Bengaluru, Nov 9: On both the main events of this week's Raw and Smackdown, the title put on the line changed hands.

This was quite surprising since Survivor Series is just a few days away and the Champion vs. Champion matches have already been confirmed. This title changes modified the match card of the event to a big extent.

On Smackdown, Jinder Mahal lost the WWE Championship to AJ Styles. By virtue of this, the main event of the PPV was altered to Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles. Also, The Bar became the new Raw tag team champions setting up a new match against The Usos.

To hype up the go-home edition of Smackdown for Survivor Series, two more title matches were confirmed, next week. Natalya will defend her women's championship against Charlotte Flair. It is going to be a rematch from the Hell in a Cell PPV.

Check out the updates from WWE.com

“Charlotte Flair will get another opportunity at the SmackDown Women’s Championship next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE when she challenges Natalya in her hometown of Charlotte, N.C. Who will take control of the SmackDown Women’s Championship? Find out next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

On that night, the Queen of the Harts made herself disqualified, intentionally to retain the titles. So, Charlotte will get another opportunity handed by the Smackdown commissioner to carry on the bitter rivalry with Natalya. The match is supposed to be the main event in her hometown of North Carolina.

The United States Championship will also be on the line as Baron Corbin will defend it against Sin Cara. The masked Luchador is on a roll for the past couple of weeks and hence this will be an ideal time for him to get an opportunity so that he can capitalize on it. This was the official announcement from WWE,

“Sin Cara exacted a measure of retribution on Baron Corbin when he pummeled The Lone Wolf two weeks ago on SmackDown LIVE. Next Tuesday, the masked man will get the chance to take Corbin’s United States Championship. Who will walk out of SmackDown LIVE as champion? Find out next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

A third match was also confirmed for next week's Smackdown. The New Day will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a first-time matchup. These two teams have an entertaining segment on this week's edition setting up this match that has the potential to steal the show.