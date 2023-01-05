Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan in same group, reveals Jay Shah

The next Asia Cup will be held in ODI format and is currently scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan, but India's reluctance to travel may force ACC to shift the tournament elsewhere.

While the host for Asia's premier cricket tournament is yet to be certain, the ACC chief has revealed that the arch rivals India and Pakistan will be in the same group for the 2023 Asia Cup, set to be held in September this year.

Shah's social media post shows India-Pakistan will be in the same group along with a Qualifying team, while the other group will have Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

"Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket!," Shah's tweet read.

This will be the sixteenth edition of the tournament and the fourteenth edition that will be hosted in ODI format. The last edition in 2022 was held in T20 format and was won by Sri Lanka, who beat Pakistan in the final.

India, who did not make the final, beat Pakistan in their campaign opener in the group stage, but lost to their arch-rivals in the Super 4 stage. So, India will look to avenge that loss when they face Pakistan in the next edition.

The 2023 edition of the tournament will also be a chance for the Asian sides to prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by India in the October-November window this year.