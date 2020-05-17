BCCI adopts wait and watch policy to start training camp for India cricketers

Even though the Indian government has allowed stadiums to reopen without fans the restrictions on movements, particularly, on air travel continue and the BCCI has taken into account this situation to arrive at this call.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday for containment of COVID-19 across the country.

"Taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organizing a skill-based training camp for its contracted players. The Board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India's efforts in containing the spread of the virus," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said in a press release.

Dhumal said the BCCI will explore the option of working in sync with various state associations and conduct a skill-based training programme at a local level.

"In the meantime, the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level. The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves," said Dhumal.

The news of reopening the stadiums and sports complexes has also given a new hope of finding a window for IPL 2020 which has been postponed till further notice.