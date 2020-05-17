Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BCCI adopts wait and watch policy to start training camp for India cricketers

By
BCCI adopts wait and watch policy to start training camp for India cricketers even as the MHA allows opening of stadiums and sporting complexes
BCCI adopts wait and watch policy to start training camp for India cricketers even as the MHA allows opening of stadiums and sporting complexes

Bengaluru, May 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday (May 17) allowed the opening of stadiums and sports complexes without fans even as the country-wide lockdown extended to May 31. In that event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to wait for further instructions before holding a skill-based training camp for India cricketers.

Even though the Indian government has allowed stadiums to reopen without fans the restrictions on movements, particularly, on air travel continue and the BCCI has taken into account this situation to arrive at this call.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday for containment of COVID-19 across the country.

"Taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organizing a skill-based training camp for its contracted players. The Board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India's efforts in containing the spread of the virus," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said in a press release.

Dhumal said the BCCI will explore the option of working in sync with various state associations and conduct a skill-based training programme at a local level.

"In the meantime, the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level. The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves," said Dhumal.

The news of reopening the stadiums and sports complexes has also given a new hope of finding a window for IPL 2020 which has been postponed till further notice.

More BCCI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: FCU 0 - 1 FCB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 22:58 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue