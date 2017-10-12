Duminy says he deserved to be dropped

London, October 12: Reflecting on his decision to quit the longest format of the game, former South African middle-order batsman JP Duminy said he deserved to be dropped and his career was long over before he took the call.

Speaking to media, Duminy, "Walking off after Lord's (September 2016) I felt a change needed to happen. I rightly deserved to be dropped. There were guys putting up their hands for places and I felt I needed a different path."

Commenting on the postponed T20 Global League, Duminy expressed disappointment.

"It is disappointing, not just from a South African point of view but also from a global point of view. I think the manner in which it has been postponed is the most disappointing.

"I'm hoping it's not the end. I'm hoping it can recover and we can come to a consensus about the way forward," he said.

Meanwhile, Duminy still wants be a part of South Africa's limited overs side and to win the World Cup in 2019.

"Every player wants to win the World Cup but we still have a long way to go. To be there, I have to keep putting in good performances," Duminy said.

"It's good to have a long-term goal but it's also important that we stay focused on the present and what's in front of us," he said.