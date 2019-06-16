ICC to investigate Sri Lanka news conference no-show

Sri Lanka won the toss put Australia in to bat but Aaron Finch's explosive 153 fired his side to an imposing total of 334-7 at The Oval.

Mitchell Starc then took four wickets as Sri Lanka's initially strong start petered out into an 87-run loss that leaves them with a single victory from five matches.

And with their chances of qualification for the semi-finals now fading fast, Sri Lanka did not send any representatives to a post-match news conference.

An ICC spokesperson said the body will be "taking it up with them".

Sri Lanka are next in action against England at Headingley on Friday (June 21).