Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semi-final: Here's the possible revised DLS target for India

By
ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semi-final: Heres the possible revised DLS target for India

Manchester, July 10: The rain interrupted India-New Zealand semi-final in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford will begin on Wednesday (July 10) from where it had stopped on Tuesday (July 9).

New Zealand will resume their innings from 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs at 10:30 AM local time (3:00PM IST). But there are possible chances of rain interruptions on the reserve day as well and the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) Method will once again come into play.

Here is what India's DLS target would be:

- If India get 46 overs, the target will be 237

- If India get 40 overs, the target will be 223

- If India get 35 overs, the target will be 209

- If India get 30 overs, the target will be 192

- If India get 25 overs, the target will be 172

- If India get 20 overs, the target will be 148

These numbers might change slightly as New Zealand will resume innings on Wednesday.

According to BBC, the weather prediction for the day says: "Mostly cloudy with a few bright patches throughout the day. Scattered showers expected but gradually turning more widespread and heavier in the late afternoon."

New Zealand will resume their innings at 10.30 AM local time but another passing shower is predicted around 12 PM with chances of rain around 51 per cent between 11 AM and 1 PM.

After 1 PM, there should not be any more rain but it will remain cloudy for the rest of the day till 5 PM in the evening, when rain might return again.

What if no play is possible on the Reserve Day?

If after the scheduled day and reserve day the semi-final match has still not reached a result, the higher-placed team from the CWC19 league stage will progress to the final. If there is no play possible on either the originally schedule day of the final, nor the Reserve Day, the World Cup will be shared by the two finalist teams.

More ICC WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue