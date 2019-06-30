ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter flooded with India-Pakistan friendship memes as Virat Kohli's men face England

The Men In Blue - who are sporting orange coloured jersey - are getting the support of not just Indian fans in this game. Virat Kohli and his band are also being backed by supporters of Asian teams Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka - up to an extent.

If India beat England in this must-win game for the Eoin Morgan-led side then Pakistan and Bangladesh will have their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

Hosts England started the tournament as favourites, yet they are now in serious danger of an early exit, having lost successive matches against Sri Lanka and Australia. If England win their last two games they will definitely qualify, but India and New Zealand represent challenging opposition.

Should England slip up, Pakistan are poised to pounce. Sarfraz Ahmed's side have astonishingly matched their streak of results at the 1992 event they ended up winning and will fancy their chances of taking maximum points from games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan has 9 points while Bangladesh has seven points from as many games, one point fewer than England. The Tigers' task is made tougher by the fact they face India on Tuesday, but they cannot be counted out with Shakib Al Hasan enjoying a wonderful tournament.

Sri Lanka - the 1996 champions - look to have blown their chance by losing to South Africa. They must now beat West Indies and India, and hope a series of other results go their way. An abysmal net run rate does them no favours.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to India-England match:

134 Crore Indians, 20 Crore Pakistanis, 16.5 Crore Bangladeshis, 2 Crore Sri Lankans and 50 Lakh New Zealand fans supporting India Today.

Goosebumps moment . Jai Hind .#INDvENG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/yK4rmoDZdx — Nitin 🇮🇳 (@viratfanalways) June 30, 2019

#INDvENG rare one 😂😂 pak support india 💝😂 power of india 😎🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/asvO9sUnFI — nadhee (@nadhee6) June 30, 2019

"The Fans Of Pakistan Team Will Be Supporting Us Today Which Is A Rare Thing," Virat Kohli #INDvENG 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BdriozrR3k — Syeda laila jaffri 🇵🇰 (@Mohtermalaila) June 30, 2019

Kohli playing for the whole subcontinent in 1800s. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Xwu0Vgce1b — ektainlove (@ektainlove) June 30, 2019

Pakistani, lankans and the Bangladeshiiii hooked on to the match #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WhLdv1jGzj — Salman (@salmanchelsea) June 30, 2019