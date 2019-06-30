Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter flooded with India-Pakistan friendship memes as Virat Kohli's men face England

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter flooded with India-Pakistan friendship memes as Virat Kohlis men face England
Image Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi, June 30: Team India are playing hosts England in the most sought-after clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston on Sunday (June 30).

The Men In Blue - who are sporting orange coloured jersey - are getting the support of not just Indian fans in this game. Virat Kohli and his band are also being backed by supporters of Asian teams Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka - up to an extent.

If India beat England in this must-win game for the Eoin Morgan-led side then Pakistan and Bangladesh will have their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

England vs India: Key stats and records Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni could create in Birmingham

Hosts England started the tournament as favourites, yet they are now in serious danger of an early exit, having lost successive matches against Sri Lanka and Australia. If England win their last two games they will definitely qualify, but India and New Zealand represent challenging opposition.

Should England slip up, Pakistan are poised to pounce. Sarfraz Ahmed's side have astonishingly matched their streak of results at the 1992 event they ended up winning and will fancy their chances of taking maximum points from games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Five key points that can affect India vs England match

MS Dhoni: Standing up against the storm surge

Pakistan has 9 points while Bangladesh has seven points from as many games, one point fewer than England. The Tigers' task is made tougher by the fact they face India on Tuesday, but they cannot be counted out with Shakib Al Hasan enjoying a wonderful tournament.

Sri Lanka - the 1996 champions - look to have blown their chance by losing to South Africa. They must now beat West Indies and India, and hope a series of other results go their way. An abysmal net run rate does them no favours.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to India-England match:

Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
