India Vs New Zealand: KL Rahul likely to join Team India as Virat Kohli's replacement in T20I series

The BCCI lifted the "interim suspension orders" against the pair - who both apologised to the board - with immediate effect, pending the appointment and adjudication of the board's ombudsman.

The India cricketers were suspended on January 11 by the BCCI for the sexist comments they made during the TV Chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and sent back to India from Australia.

"Hardik Pandya will be sent to New Zealand to join the team at the earliest and KL Rahul will join India A squad to play the last three one-day games against England Lions," the BCCI said in a statement.

But if reports are to be believed then, Rahul will be headed to New Zealand as a replacement to skipper Virat Kohli for the T20I series. Kohli has been rested for the last two ODIs and 3-match T20I series against in New Zealand.

As per a report in The Times of India, the opening batsman would be flying to NZ for the T20I series in Kohli's absence. The T20I series presents an opportunity to the Karnataka batsman to play some fine knocks and silence his critics. The right-handed batsman would also be hoping to regain his form after having a dismal show in Tests.