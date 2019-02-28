IPL 2019: MS Dhoni finishes off in style as he gives a fitting reply to Rishabh Pant's warning video - Watch

The friends will turn enemies during IPL 2019 and compete against each other to get the better of one-another in the home-grown domestic league.

A video of young India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant sending a warning to veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2019 is garnering a lot of attention.

IPL 2019: Special Site

In the video, Pant, who is hailed as the heir-apparent to Dhoni, cautioned the Chennai Super Kings' captain to vary of him for he's going to come all guns blazing when the two teams collide.

In the video uploded earlier, Pant said, "Mahi bhai na guru ke samaan hain. Agar Mahi bhai nahi hote na, pata nahi mai wicketkeeper-batsman hota, nahi hota (Mahi bhai is like a teacher. If Mahi bhai wouldn't have been there, I don't know if I would have been a wicketkeeper-batsman).

IPL 2019: Kohli happy to see Bumrah sledging

"Lekin is baari unki team pe main aisa barsoonga ki captain cool, cool nahi rahenge. Mahi bhai tayyar rehna, game dikhane aa raha hoon (But this time, I will rain down at his team so hard that captain cool won't remain cool. Mahi bhai be ready, I'm coming to show you the game)," the Delhi cricketer added further.

Now, the 'captain cool' has come up with a response to Pant's video and advised the youngster to show his game and make a name for himself.

In the latest video posted by Star Sports, Dhoni said, "Jab main maidan pe utra tha, toh aise hi sochta tha...aaja Rishabh, wicket ke peeche toh main hi rahunga. Game dikha, name bana (When I made my debut, I also thought like this...come Rishabh, I shall be waiting for you behind the wicket. Show your game and make a name).

.@msdhoni finishes off in style - always! 🤭😍



What did you make of Captain Cool's response? Can @RishabPant777's game grab the headlines in the VIVO @IPL?



All the answers from the #VIVOIPL will come to you LIVE from March 23, only on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/A9LdaXT1S1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2019

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals with face each other in IPL 2019 on March 26 at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. Pant would be hoping to get into his prime prior to that.

In the just concluded T20I series against Australia at home, Pant failed badly with the bat. He got an opportunity to bat higher in the order, but the southpaw failed to leave any mark in both the games, that India lost.

Dhoni, on the other hand, made his mark in both the games. He was a tad too slow in the first T20I against the Aussies as the wickets kept perishing from the other end. But in the second 2nd T20I, fans witnessed another vintage Dhoni show at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The former India captain's cameo 40 off 23 balls helped India post a decent total on the board. Dhoni also forged a century-stand with Virat Kohli and entertained the crowd with his monstrous hits.