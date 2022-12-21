IPL Auction 2023: Suresh Raina picks five cricketers who will attract huge bids on December 23

Raina - who is also known as Mr IPL - will be part of the JioCinema experts' panel during the IPL Auction for 2023 season. The left-handed batter shared his thoughts on who the top international and domestic players he expects will garner big bids on the D-Day.

Top 5 players to watch out for in IPL mini-Auction

Raina - who has played 205 IPL games and scored 5528 runs in his illustrious career in the cash-rich league - picked up five players from the entire pool of 405 players, shortlisted by all ten franchises for the auction.

From the Indian lot, the former Chennai Super Kings' cricketer chose Jaydev Unadkat and N Jagadeesan, who have both had an excellent domestic season.

Left-arm pacer Unadkat finished with 19 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 3.33 while Jagadeesan piled up five consecutive centuries for Tamil Nadu, the last of which was a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh.

Sam Curran and Ben Stokes will be favourites

Raina said, "Sam Curran has done really well for England as well as for Chennai Super Kings and there is Ben Stokes who has led England well. So having a top all-rounder in your team can change the movement of the game. Then there is Jaydev Unadkat who just won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has a lot of experience in the IPL."

Joshua Little another player to watch out for

Raina also singled out Irish fast bowler Joshua Little as a player to watch out at the back of an outstanding T20 World Cup where he claimed 11 wickets in seven matches.

Speaking about Little, Raina said, "Watch out for Joshua Little from Ireland. He has done really well in the World Cup just now, and I just played with him. N Jagadeesan has a very good cricketing brain, and he bats so deep, is a very smart, calculative batsman. He has done really well for Tamil Nadu, watch out for him."

Number of Players in IPL Auction

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held on December 23 in Kochi where initially 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the list of 991 players. Thirty six additional players were later added on the request made by franchises which means a total of 405 names will go under the hammer for auction. A total of 87 slots are to be filled during the IPL 2023 auction with up to 30 names being slotted for overseas players.

273 of the 405 players are Indians while 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations as well. A total of 119 capped players have been shortlisted, while the uncapped players are 282 and 4 are from associate nations.

The Auction will begin at 2:30 PM on December 23 and will be a one-day affair due to the small auction pool of players.

The auction will be telecast live on Star Sports (TV) and Jio Cinema (Digital).