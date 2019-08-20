Kane Williamson, Akila Dananjaya reported for suspect bowling action during Galle Test

The match officials' report, which was handed over to the management of both teams, cited concerns about the legality of the bowling actions of both players.

As per an ICC release, both Williamson and Dananjaya will now undergo testing within 14 days from the reporting date (18 August). Both the players will be permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand in the first Test by 6 wickets and took 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. The Lankan Lions also picked up vital 60 points in their first-ever match of the ICC Test Championship.

Dananjaya picked up 5 wickets in the first innings and helped Sri Lanka restrict a star-studded BlackCaps side to 249 in 83.2 overs. The leg-spinner bagged just one wicket in the second innings from his 32 overs.

Williamson, on the other hand, had a forgettable outing both as batsman and as the captain of the side. He scored 0 and 4 at Galle and as a result he's slipped to third spot in the latest ICC Test Rakings. Australia star batsman Steve Smith has leap-frogged the Kiwi to climb at the second position.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket Board on Tuesday (August 20) announced that Williamson and Trent Boult will be returning home after the two-Test series in Sri Lanka. The duo will not be participating in the T20I series in Lanka. Pacer Tim Southee will be leading the team in Williamson's absence.