Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kane Williamson, Akila Dananjaya reported for suspect bowling action during Galle Test

By
Kane Williamson, Akila Dananjaya reported for suspected bowling action during Galle Test
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, right, is congratulated by Kane Williamson

New Delhi, Aug 20: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya have both been reported with a suspect bowling action following the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle.

The match officials' report, which was handed over to the management of both teams, cited concerns about the legality of the bowling actions of both players.

As per an ICC release, both Williamson and Dananjaya will now undergo testing within 14 days from the reporting date (18 August). Both the players will be permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand in the first Test by 6 wickets and took 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. The Lankan Lions also picked up vital 60 points in their first-ever match of the ICC Test Championship.

Dananjaya picked up 5 wickets in the first innings and helped Sri Lanka restrict a star-studded BlackCaps side to 249 in 83.2 overs. The leg-spinner bagged just one wicket in the second innings from his 32 overs.

Williamson, on the other hand, had a forgettable outing both as batsman and as the captain of the side. He scored 0 and 4 at Galle and as a result he's slipped to third spot in the latest ICC Test Rakings. Australia star batsman Steve Smith has leap-frogged the Kiwi to climb at the second position.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket Board on Tuesday (August 20) announced that Williamson and Trent Boult will be returning home after the two-Test series in Sri Lanka. The duo will not be participating in the T20I series in Lanka. Pacer Tim Southee will be leading the team in Williamson's absence.

More KANE WILLIAMSON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WOL 1 - 1 MUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue