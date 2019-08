Karnataka Premier League 2019: Complete list of squads after KPL 2019 Auction

Bengaluru, Aug 1: The eighth edition of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) will start on August 16 with defending champions Bijapur Bulls locking horns with Bengaluru Blasters at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

KPL 2019 will feature seven teams - Bijapur Bulls, Belagavi Panthers, Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers, Shivamogga Lions, Ballari Tuskers and Mysuru Warriors, who were all in the fray in the previous edition.

KPL 2019: Full Schedule, Venue, TV Timings and Live Streaming Information

The auction for the upcoming season saw some interesting buys and intense bidding war between all seven franchises. Prolific batsman Pavan Deshpande and off-spinner Aniruddha Joshi emerged as the most expensive players in the KPL 2019 Auction by cornering Rs 7.3 lakh and Rs 7.1 lakh.

Jonathan Rongsen emerged as a big surprise during the auction as the 32-year-old top-order batsman became the bone of contention between Mysuru Warriors, Bijapur Bulls and Bengaluru Blasters. He was eventually swooped up by the Blasters camp, who doled out Rs 6 lakh for his recent good run in Nagaland.

Interestingly, Rongsen emerged from Pool B to become one of the more prominent purchases. It is even more impressive as the minimum bid for his ilk was Rs 20,000. Pool B players started with Rs 20,000. The teams had a cap of Rs 30 lakhs to configure their combination of 18 players.

Six of Karnataka's top players didn't garner much interest in the initial Pool A round due to their domestic and international commitments. The other 18 who remained after the retention process, however, triggered intense bidding.

Here are the complete squads after PKL 2019 Auction: