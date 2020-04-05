MS Dhoni announced his arrival at big stage with his first ODI century in Visakhapatnam on this day in 2005

But on April 5 in 2005, MS Dhoni became a household name after the right-handed unorthodox-batsman slammed his maiden ODI century in a game against arch-rivals Pakistan at Visakhapatnam.

It was the second match of the six-match ODI series, which was played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. A young Dhoni, who had no success with the bat in the previous four ODIs he played, was promoted at number three by skipper Sourav Ganguly.

After opener Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for just two after getting run out in the fourth over, Dhoni walked into the middle with confidence and left his indelible mark in the match and even in Indian cricket.

The long-haired Dhoni first stitched a 96-run stand with Virender Sehwag, who scored 74 before getting dismissed. When captain Ganguly was dismissed cheaply for 9, the Ranchi-boy found support in veteran Rahul Dravid and the duo added 149-runs between them.

Dhoni made the match special by notching up his maiden ODI century with his flamboyant knock as he scored 148 runs in 123 balls and took his team to a commanding 356/9 in the stipulated 50 overs. Dhoni's stupendous knock was laced with 15 fours and four sixes. The Men in Blue won the game by 58 runs and Dhoni received his maiden Man of the Match trophy.

That sublime knock gave a trailer of what was in store for Dhoni and Indian Cricket. Dhoni didn't bat much at number 3 in his ODI career but is still India's best batsman at that position (minimum 15 innings). In 16 innings he has batted at No.3 Dhoni averages 82.75 and his personal best of 183 against Sri Lanka also came batting at this position.