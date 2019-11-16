Cricket
Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president, claims vested interests are working against Indian Cricket

By
Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president, claims vested interests are working against Indian cricket

New Delhi, Nov 16: Veteran journalist Rajat Sharma resigned from the post of president of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), on Saturday (November 16) citing his inability to continue amidst "various pulls and pressures" within the organisation.

Sharma's nearly 20-month tenure was a tumultuous one with his public differences with general secretary Vinod Tihara, who enjoys a fair amount of support base in the organisation.

"The cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. I feel that vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket," Sharma said in a statement.

"It seems that it may not be possible to carry on in DDCA with my principles of integrity, honesty and transparency, which I am not willing to compromise at any cost," he added.

Sharma had joined cricket administration after receiving active backing from former finance minister late Arun Jaitley. Many DDCA insiders believe that Sharma lost ground once Jaitley was no more as the late former finance minister was the binding force for all the different factions.

"In my endeavour, though I faced many roadblocks, opposition and oppression, just to keep me from discharging my duties in fair and transparent," Sharma said.

"That's why I have decided to call it a day and hereby tender my resignation to the Apex Council from the post of President, DDCA with immediate effect," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Read more about: cricket bcci indian cricket ddca
Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
