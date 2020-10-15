Sara Tendulkar wife of Shubman Gill? Now, Google blunder shows Sachin Tendulkar's daughter as wife of KKR star batsman

Yet another Google blunder

There is always a curiosity amongst fans to know about the wives and girlfriends of their favourite cricketers. Speculations and rumour mills start churning whenever a cricketer is spotted at a public place with a celebrity.

Similarly, when people type 'Shubman Gill wife/girlfriend' on Google search bar, several images of Sara Tendulkar appear in the result page.

When Sara turned heads with her post

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, Sara shared a picture of Gill's superb fielding effort during their game against MI. Though Sara didn't write anything, she added the heart reaction to the image and shared it as her story on her Instagram handle.

The 23-year-old's reaction to Gill's effort gave fodder to both their fans on social media that something is cooking up between the two.

Why Sara's name gets linked with Shubman

Following Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story showing Shubman Gill, fans once again started searching heavily for them.

Thereafter, Sara and Shubman's names trended together furiously as many felt the two are dating each other. As more and more people started searching the names of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar together, Google's search engine committed the blunder.

Not the first goof up from Google

A few days back, Google's search engine developed a similar bug when it started showing India captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma as the wife of Afghanistani spinner Rashid Khan.

A short bio of Rashid was also written, after the actress' name on the page, followed by his marital status that reads, 'Married'.

In Rashid's wife's name section, it mentioned Anushka Sharma. In the marriage date column, her wedding date with Virat Kohli was mentioned on December 11, 2017. The cause for this goof-up started when the Afghan spinner - who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad - during an Instagram chat with fans in 2018, named Anushka and Preity Zinta as his favourite Bollywood actresses.

As the search volume of Rashid and Anushka together gained pace, the search engine committed the blunder.