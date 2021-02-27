ISL Shield: Must-win game for Mumbai, ATKMB needs only a draw

Chennai, February 27: The league phase of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 has reached it business end with the race for the top spot going right down to the wire as leaders ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC lock horns.
The match to be held on Sunday (February 28) starts at 7.30 pm IST at the GMC Stadium, Goa.
ISL FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE
This is the final league game of the current campaign and nobody could have written a better scrpit.
ATK Mohun Bagan and second-placed Mumbai City FC, who are separated by just three points are locked in a two-way tussle for the top spot that would land them a spot in next season’s Asian Football Condeferation (AFC) Champions League's group stage.
NorthEast United are the third team to reach the play-offs following a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters.
NorthEast United march onto playoffs with best-ever league finish
Fourth placed FC Goa and fifth placed Hyderabad FC are the two teams who are vying for the final play-off spot.
The Mariners need only a draw to keep their place at the top and win the ISL Shield and thereby earn the direct AFC Champions League berth.
As for Mumbai City FC, they need to beat the Kolkata giants to leapfrog them in the table thanks to a superior head-to-head record as goal difference will not come into the picture.
If ATK Mohun Bagan avoid defeat against Mumbai, they would have also recorded the highest points tally in ISL league phase.
ATK Mohun Bagan striker, David Williams has made it clear that his team would continue to challenge Mumbai City right until the final whistle and will aim for an outright win.
"It's a very important and a big match not only for our club, but for all the players. Like the last six matches, we'e to get a positive result in the Mumbai match as well. Only then the dream will come true. We'll not play for a draw. We'll play for the win," Williams told reporters.