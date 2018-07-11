Transfer talk: Juventus could rope in Shkrodran Mustafi this summer

Bengaluru, July 11: Juventus are looking to make a surprise move for star Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi in this summer transfer window. The Serie A giants want to build a side that could challenge other top European clubs for the UEFA Champions League title and after the big signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, the focus of the Turin-based club is to strengthen the defence.
With Daniele Rugani on the verge of joining Chelsea FC and Mehdi Benatia linked with moves outside Italy next season, Juventus are in a hurry to find an able defender to pair up with Giorgio Chiellini in the defence. While Atletico Madrid’s experienced centre-back Diego Godin remains Juventus' priority target this summer transfer window, one cannot rule out the club bidding for Mustafi if the move for the Uruguayan fails.
Personally I'd keep Mustafi. I think he's a better player than some suggest and can be fixed by Juan Carcedo. He's either a 2/10 or a 9/10, so consistency is needed. However, I'll be fine selling him if we can get a good replacement. What would you do?— LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 2, 2018
Mustafi has the experience of playing in different leagues and is looking to snap his poor form at Arsenal. The 26-year-old German defender joined the Gunners in the summer transfer window of 2016-17 season with a transfer fee of around £41 million from Spanish side Valencia. He was top notch for Arsenal in his first season at the Emirates but his performance dropped drastically in the 2017/18 season. Mustafi was guilty of losing focus during key moments of crucial games, which eventually resulted in Arsenal finishing sixth in Arsene Wenger's last term at the club.
🔙🔛🔝 2nd week back at the office - pre-season mode is totally on 👊🏽😉 #coyg #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/OeFZezzny9— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) July 9, 2018
Mustafi was also dropped from Germany's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2018 and it is assumed that he's not part of new coach Unai Emery's plans at Arsenal for the next season.
That much was evident when Arsenal signed two defenders in quick succession. While Stephan Lichtsteiner is a full-back joining from Juventus, central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos coming in from Borussia Dortmund few days ago meant that Mustafi would remain on the fringes. The Greek is expected to partner Laurent Koscielny in the central defence for Arsenal in the next term, which means the door is open for Mustafi.
🔙🔛🔝 Preseason is on! Good to be reunited with these three fellas as well 👊🏽😁 #COYG #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/jHF0sliGSB— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) July 3, 2018
But we still have to wait and watch if Juventus launch an official bid for Mustafi any time soon.
