Andrew Tye to replace Cummins in T20s

Bengaluru, September 26: Fast bowler Andrew Tye, a T20 specialist, has been drafted into the Australian T20 squad in place of Pat Cummins who will return after the one-day series.

Cummins returns home to prepare for the upcoming Ashes in November.

Tye last featured in a T20 in February and will join Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson to form the pace battery along with uncapped left-armer Jason Behrendorff.

Tye was also a part of the Indian Premier League but had to head back home after he dislocated his shoulder. The 30-year-old had a surgery keeping him out of the T20 competition in England.

Australia are currently trailing 0-3 in the ODI series after losing in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore.

Cummins will be playing in the Sheffield Shield season after returning home.

"Pat has played a considerable amount of cricket this year after a long period away from the game due to injury," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"His body has handled the return to international cricket well, but we believe the best plan for him ahead of the Ashes Series is to return home to refresh, both mentally and physically," he said.