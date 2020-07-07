In 10 years, Dhoni will be permanent boss of CSK team: CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A lowdown on numbers of ODI legend, a chase master | MS Dhoni birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya post special message for legendary India cricketer

Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday and CSK, which is his spiritual home, left no stone unturned to make it a grand event on social media for their very own 'Thala' -- which means leader in Tamil.

"In 10 years from now, my feeling is that he will be a permanent fixture in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings boss," Viswanathan was quoted as saying on Star Sports 1 Tamil show 'Dhoni Vazhi Thani Vazhi'.

Thala...what a man, what a journey! The Mahi Way brought to you with an exclusive song 'Mahi Ve' in Hindi and Thamizh! #HappyBirthdayDhoni #WhistlePodu @msdhoni 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/ps1TpL6QZQ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 7, 2020

Dhoni has been CSK's captain since the inception of IPL and they haven't finished below top-four (winning on three occasions) in all the 10 seasons that the former BCCI president N Srinivasan's side played in the league.

Viswanathan's statement holds special significance as he is considered to be someone who is very close to Srinivasan.

It will have to be seen if Dhoni makes his foray into sports administration by deciding to manage CSK in a few years from now.

Viswanathan also explained how Dhoni became Chennai's favourite 'Thala'. "Only one thing I knew was that he's able to get the best out of the team by himself. He's able to get the best out of any member of the team. That's why we’d call him Thala," Viswanathan said.