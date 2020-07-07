Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

In 10 years, Dhoni will be permanent boss of CSK team: CEO Kasi Viswanathan

By Pti

Chennai, July 7: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the heart and soul of Chennai Super Kings and current CEO Kasi Viswanathan will not be surprised if the enigmatic former India captain becomes 'Team Boss' in 10 years from now.

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A lowdown on numbers of ODI legend, a chase master | MS Dhoni birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya post special message for legendary India cricketer

Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday and CSK, which is his spiritual home, left no stone unturned to make it a grand event on social media for their very own 'Thala' -- which means leader in Tamil.

"In 10 years from now, my feeling is that he will be a permanent fixture in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings boss," Viswanathan was quoted as saying on Star Sports 1 Tamil show 'Dhoni Vazhi Thani Vazhi'.

Dhoni has been CSK's captain since the inception of IPL and they haven't finished below top-four (winning on three occasions) in all the 10 seasons that the former BCCI president N Srinivasan's side played in the league.

Viswanathan's statement holds special significance as he is considered to be someone who is very close to Srinivasan.

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Exclusive: Dhoni is a mentally strong person and captain: Joginder Sharma | MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo dedicates 'No.7’ song to CSK skipper - WATCH

It will have to be seen if Dhoni makes his foray into sports administration by deciding to manage CSK in a few years from now.

Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, keeps busy with organic farming

Viswanathan also explained how Dhoni became Chennai's favourite 'Thala'. "Only one thing I knew was that he's able to get the best out of the team by himself. He's able to get the best out of any member of the team. That's why we’d call him Thala," Viswanathan said.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 719,665 | World - 11,732,996
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue