India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma set to play his 200th ODI - A look at his stats

By
Rohit Sharma will appear in his 200th ODI on Thursday
Hamilton, January 30: Rohit Sharma will lead India in his 200th ODI, the fourth match of the series against New Zealand. Since India have already won the series, Rohit might not feel the pressure in that direction but he will sure wan to make his landmark match a memorable one - a win for the team and a hefty personal contribution.

Here's MyKhel looking at some incredible numbers of Rohit - India's very own hit man.

1. Three 200s

Sachin Tendulkar was the first batsman in ODI history to make a double hundred but since then Rohit Sharma did that thrice! A 209 against Australia at Bangalore in 2013 was Rohit's first 200 in ODI cricket, and in 2014 he made a 264, still the highest individual score in ODIs, against Sri Lanka and in 2017 he smashed an unbeaten 208 against the same opponents.

2. 16 sixes

Rohit smoked 16 sixes en route his 209 against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. It was world record for him that time and now he shares the feat with AB de Villiers (vs West Indies at Sydney) and Chris Gayle (vs Zimbabwe at Canberra) - both of them achieved the feat during the 2015 ICC World Cup.

3. Mr Consistent

Rohit became India's regular opener in ODI in 2013 and since that he averaged more than 50 for six successive seasons till 2018. In fact, only other player has managed to average 50-plus in more seasons - AB de Villiers for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015.

Here's Rohit's break-up.

2013: M: 28, R: 1196, Avg: 52, 100s: 2.

2014: M: 12, R: 578, Avg: 52.54, 100: 1.

2015: M: 17, R: 815, Avg: 50.93, 100: 3.

2016: M: 10, R: 564, Avg: 62.66, 100: 2.

2017: M: 21, R: 1293, Avg: 71.83, 100: 6

2018: M: 19, R: 1030, Avg: 73.57, 100: 5.

4. Smash-hit opener

Rohit had a middling run since he made his debut in a tri-series involving India, Ireland and South Africa in 2007. And it lasted till 2013, the year he was promoted as opener. Rohit has not looked back since. He settled the question about one half of the opener with a consistent run at the pole position.

Here are the numbers.

Before opening: 2007-2012: M: 86, R: 1978, Avg: 30.43, SR: 77.94, 100: 2.

2013 onwards: M: 113, R: 5821, Avg: 60.01, SR: 92.94, 100: 20.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 14:55 [IST]
