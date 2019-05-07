IPL 2019: Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Live Updates: Kishan, Yadav revive MI after openers depart

Chennai, May 7: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings host a confident Mumbai Indians side in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Tuesday (May 7).
The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK have dominated all but Mumbai Indians in this season for they were defeated by the three-time champions on both the occasions in the tournament.
Mumbai, who finished the league stage at the top, have a better head-to-head record against CSK in the latter's backyard. No one has dominated CSK better than MI and the Rohit Sharma-led side would be looking to continue the same record to seal a spot in the final.
CSK boasts of a tremendous record at home this season, winning six of its seven games and it will act as a big advantage for the hosts. A defeat, however, will provide both the teams a second chance in Qualifier 2 on May 10.
The CSK top-order will need to come out all guns blazing against a formidable MI bowling attack that includes Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, leggie Rahul Chahar. They've done well against CSK on both the occasions in the season and would once again pose a big threat to the hosts.
CSK will miss the services of the Kedar Jadhav, who sustained a freak shoulder injury in the match against Kings XI.
Here are the live updates from the Qualifier 1 between CSK and MI:
2,0,0,1,1,1! 5 runs from Harbhajan's final over of the spell. He finishes with 4-0-25-1. Mumbai Indians - 85/2 in 12 overs. CSK badly need a wicket if they wish to keep themselves alive in this contest.
MI have reached 83/2 in 11.4 overs. The partnership of 62 runs off 50 deliveries between Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan have helped Mumbai to remain in control of this run chase.
Four, Four! Brilliant use of the feet from Suryakumar Yadav and he gets back-to-back boundaries off Imran Tahir. MI - 80/2 after 11 overs.
2,4,1,1,1,1! 10 came from that over bowled by Bravo. MI are on the right track in this run chase, thanks to the sensible batting from Kishan and Suryakumar.
Four! Suryakumar Yadav plays a brilliant shot towards extra-cover against Bravo and gets a boundary. Sweetly timed!
1,1,0,1,1,1! 5 runs conceded by Imran Tahir from his first over. Mumbai - 59/2 after 9 overs.
1,1,2,1,1,0! 6 runs came from Bravo's first over. MI - 54/2 after 8 overs. The partnership between Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav is worth 34.
0,1,0,2,1,0! 4 runs came from Ravindra Jadeja's first over. Sensible batting from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav as Mumbai are batting cautiously.
SIX!! Two fielders at slip but Ishan Kishan slog sweeps Harbhajan Singh for a maximum. 11 runs came from the final over of the powerplay for Mumbai. MI - 44/2 in 6 overs.
Four! Lucky boundary, Ishan Kishan gets a thick edge off Harbhajan and it went past Watson towards the boundary.
0,4,4,1,2,0! 11 runs came from that over bowled by Deepak Chahar. Mumbai Indians reach 33/2 after 5 overs.
4.2- Four - Poor delivery from Chahar and Suryakumar gets a boundary. 4.3- Four- M Vijay failed to convert the half chance into a catch at mid-on and the ball races towards the boundary. Surya was lucky and the bowler not so lucky.
Wicket! Quinton de Kock (8) plays an inside out shot at long-off against Harbhajan Singh and the South Africa batsman has been caught in the deep by the captain of his national team i.e. Faf du Plessis. MI - 21/2 after 3.2 overs.
1,0,0,4,0,0! 5 runs came from Deepak Chahar's second over. The bowler has been hit for 3 boundaries so far. MI - 20/1 after 3 overs.
Four! Sweep shot from Quinton de Kock off Deepak Chahar gets the desired results. With that boundary, QDK completes 500 runs in this season.
0,0,0,3Wd,4.0,0! 7 runs came from Harbhajan's first over. MI - 15/1 after 2 overs as they chase 132.
Four! Quinton de Kock cuts Harbhajan Singh late and gets a boundary to open his account. Brave shot from the left-handed batsman.
In the air, but safe and the batsman also gets a Four! Suryakumar Yadav gets a thick edge off Deepak Chahar and the ball just managed to fly between slip and short third-man fielder. MI - 8/1 after 1st over.
Wicket! Rohit Sharma (4) has been trapped in front by Deepak Chahar and umpire rules in his favour. Rohit goes upstairs but it turns out to be Umpire's Call. Rohit has to depart. MI - 4/1 in 0.2 overs. Chahar has struck early for CSK again.
Four! Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a boundary as Deepak Chahar starts with the new ball for CSK.
Mumbai Indians' openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are in the middle to start run chase of 132 against CSK. Deepak Chahar to start with the new ball for CSK.
MS Dhoni has been the best batsman in IPL.
MS Dhoni (37*) and Ambati Rayudu (42*) have stitched a partnership of 66* off 48 deliveries and ensured their bowlers have something to defend. Now the onus lies on CSK spinners to defend this total if they wish to book a ticket to Hyderabad. Earlier in the innings, CSK were in a spot of bother when they lost top three in powerplay and scoreboard read 39. But Murali Vijay and Rayudu prevented the fall of wickets in the middle overs.
End of the innings! Just 9 runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah from his final over. CSK have been restricted to 131/4 in 20 overs. MI need 132 to win this one.
NO BALL!! Jasprit Bumrah strikes on the first delivery and MS Dhoni (31) has been caught at backward point by Ishan Kishan. Pin drop silence at Chepauk. But hold on. Bumrah oversteps.
1,1Lb,6,6,0,1! 15 runs came from Malinga's final over. CSK - 122/4 after 19 overs. Bumrah will bowl the final over for MI.
SIX!! Another yorker from Malinga and MS Dhoni dispatches it over his head. Back-to-back sixes from Thala
SIXXX! MS Dhoni hits Malinga over long-on for a biggie. It was hit with brute force. Mini-Helicopter on the display.
Almosttttt! Rohit had almost sent Dhoni back as he dived forward to catch him at short extra-cover. But the ball landed inches ahead of his hand. CSK - 107/4 after 18 overs.
Four! Ambati Rayudu pulls Bumrah and gets a boundary on the first delivery. 100 comes up for CSK in the 18th over. This has been a brilliant bowling effort from Mumbai Indians.
1,1,1,0,0,0! Rahul Chahar bowls three consecutive dot balls for MS Dhoni and concedes just 3 from it. He finishes with brilliant figures of 4-0-14-2. CSK - 99/4 after 17 overs. Just 18 balls remaining in this innings.
1,0,1,2,0,1! 5 came from Krunal Pandya's final over of the spell. He finishes with 4-0-21-1. CSK - 96/4 after 16 overs. They need to finish with a flourish but this isn't an easy track to bat on.
1,0,4,1,1,1! 8 runs conceded by Hardik Pandya from his second over. CSK - 91/4 after 15 overs. They need to score at least 140 to give their bowlers something to defend.
Four! Ambati Rayudu hits Hardik Pandya over long-off and gets a boundary.
SIX!! Ambati Rayudu pulls Jayant Yadav and gets a maximum over mid-wicket. Second maximum of the over for the hosts. Good over from CSK's perspective as 15 came from it. CSK - 83/4 after 14 overs.
SIX!! MS Dhoni walks down the ground and hits Jayant Yadav over bowler's head.
W,1,1,0,0,1! The wicket of set Murali Vijay and three singles came from Rahul Chahar's over. CSK - 68/4 after 13 overs.
Wicket! Rahul Chahar deceives Murali Vijay (26) with his spin as the batsman stepped out to drive him and Quinton de Kock collects the ball and stumps the batsman. CSK - 65/4 in 12.1 overs.
4 runs came from Jasprit Bumrah's over. CSK - 65/3 after 12 overs. 146 is the average first innings total at Chepauk. CSK would be looking to get at least 140 tonight if they wish to challenge MI in the second innings.
Spin to win is the formula tonight! Spinners are deriving a turn of 3.7 degrees at Chepauk in this season. The previous best was 3.1.
Wd, 1,1,Nb,4,1,1,1! 11 runs came from that over bowled by Malinga. This has been the best over for CSK in this innings so far. CSK - 61/3 after 11 overs.
Four! Free Hit delivery from Malinga and Ambati Rayudu gets a boundary towards the fine-leg.
MI coach Mahela Jayawardene from the dugout: We are looking to keep them down to 130. To do that, we needed wickets and the guys have responded well so far. We've got an extra pacer in Hardik to fall back to if things go wayward. But Jayant has bowled well so far. He's picked the left-hander.
Half-way stage! CSK are 50/3 in 10 overs. 4 singles from Jayant's second over.
Not his season! Shane Watson was dismissed for the 11th time this season in the powerplay.
0,0,1,0,0,1! Another tight over from Krunal, just two single came from it. CSK - 46/3 after 9 overs. This isn't the kind of start they hoped for. Rohit Sharma's captaincy has been impressive tonight.
1,1,0,1,0,2! 6 runs conceded by Hardik Pandya from his first over of the spell. CSK - 44/3 after 8 overs. MI bowlers have kept things tight for CSK batters
Four! Vijay hits a boundary on the final delivery of that Rahul Chahar over. CSK - 39/3 in 7 overs.
Big Wicket! Krunal Pandya gives CSK another jolt as he gets rid of Shane Watson (10) on the final ball of the over. Good running catch from Jayant and CSK are 32/3 in 6 overs. They are in deep trouble now as they have lost their top-three within powerplay. This isn't the kind of start MSD had wished for after electing to bat first.
Four! Murali Vijay slog-sweeps Krunal and gets the second boundary of the over.
Four! Krunal Pandya bowls the final over of the powerplay and Murali Vijay welcomes him with a boundary.
Four! Short-pitched boundary from Bumrah and Watson pulls it towards the boundary CSK - 23/2 after 5 overs.
Four! Shane Watson hits his first boundary of the innings. Glances the ball towards fine leg boundary and gets the result.
6 runs came from that over bowled by Jayant Yadav and the big wicket of Raina. CSK - 13/2 after 5 overs.
Wicket! Suresh Raina (5) mistimes Jayant Yadav and the CSK vice-captain gives a return catch to the off-spinner. Poor shot selection from Raina costs him. CSK - 12/2 in 3.3 overs. What a start for Mumbai this has been?
Four! Free-Hit delivery from Jayant Yadav and Suresh Raina hits the off-spinner for a boundary.
W,0,0,1,0,0! Big wicket of in-form Faf du Plessis and just a single came from that first over bowled by Rahul Chahar. CSK - 7/1 after 3 overs.
Big Wicket! Rahul Chahar strikes on the first ball of his spell. Faf du Plessis looks to cut the leggie but is caught at short third-man for 6 by substitute Anmolpreet. CSK - 6/1 in 2.1 overs.
Four! Faf du Plessis gets the first boundary over gully off Krunal. Bumrah had almost caught the ball that bounced over the fielder's hands.
0,0,0,0,0,1! Excellent start from slinger Malinga as he concedes just 1 run from his first over. CSK - 1/0 after 1st over.
Lasith Malinga starts with the new ball for Mumbai Indians. Faf du Plessis takes the strike.
1st Innings: Mumbai Indians fielders are walking in the middle. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis are walking towards the crease to open innings for CSK.
Mumbai Indians' bowlers have not been able to pick up early wickets this season.
CSK have now won 11 tosses this season. In the history of the IPL, only two sides have ever won more tosses in a single season; both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders won 12 tosses in the 2013 IPL.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.
One Change for both the teams: Off-spinner Jayant Yadav replaces Mitchell McClenaghan in MI Playing XI. CSK bring in Murali Vijay to replace injured Kedar Jadhav.
Rohit Sharma: We wanted to bat as well. The way this wicket has behaved in the past, we were looking to bat first too.
Toss: MS Dhoni wins toss, elects to bat first at Chepauk.
Pitch Report from Sanjay Manjrekar: This pitch looks good to bat on. 170-175 will be a par score here. The team that wins toss should look to bat first and set a target for the opponent in the big match. CSK have not yet chased any totals at Chepauk in this season and if Rohit Sharma wins toss, he must look to bat first.
Players from both sides are warming up in the field.
Chepauk is ready for the big game!
Presenters are ready at Chepauk.
Teams arrive for the big match!
Quinton de Kock is MI's leading run-scorer in the tournament.
Malinga has been key to MI's success against CSK.
