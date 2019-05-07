IPL 2019: Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Live Updates: Kishan, Yadav revive MI after openers depart

Chennai, May 7: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings host a confident Mumbai Indians side in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Tuesday (May 7).

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK have dominated all but Mumbai Indians in this season for they were defeated by the three-time champions on both the occasions in the tournament.

Mumbai, who finished the league stage at the top, have a better head-to-head record against CSK in the latter's backyard. No one has dominated CSK better than MI and the Rohit Sharma-led side would be looking to continue the same record to seal a spot in the final.

CSK boasts of a tremendous record at home this season, winning six of its seven games and it will act as a big advantage for the hosts. A defeat, however, will provide both the teams a second chance in Qualifier 2 on May 10.

The CSK top-order will need to come out all guns blazing against a formidable MI bowling attack that includes Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, leggie Rahul Chahar. They've done well against CSK on both the occasions in the season and would once again pose a big threat to the hosts.

CSK will miss the services of the Kedar Jadhav, who sustained a freak shoulder injury in the match against Kings XI.

