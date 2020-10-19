Is Rohit Sharma fit? Here's an update on Mumbai Indians skipper's fitness

To top it, Rohit could not shine with bat too despite batting twice in the match. In the regulation time, Rohit was clean bowled by Kings XI pacer Arshdeep Singh for 9 and he came out to bat again in the first Super Over with Quinton de Kock.

Mumbai were chasing 6 runs to win but Rohit, who conceded a dot to Mohammed Shami, and De Kock could manage only 5 and the match extended to the second Super Over. Kings XI managed to eke out a win in the Super Over but skipper Rohit did not attend the mandatory post-match presentation ceremony for team captains.

Kieron Pollard, the senior Mumbai all-rounder, attended the ceremony on behalf of Rohit. Pollard gave an update on Rohit. "I was told that he's (Rohit) not feeling well, that's why I'm here to chat with you guys. We'll see what happens but he's a fighter," said Pollard.

Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in their next match on Friday. The defending champions Mumbai are on second in the points table with 12 points from 9 games and now they have three days of rest before taking to the field.

It means Rohit has enough time to recuperate from the ailment and lead Mumbai again in the IPL 2020.