Rohit Sharma ODI Hundreds List: The Full List of One Day International Centuries Scored By The Hitman

Rohit is currently the sixth highest run scorer for India and fifteenth highest run-getter overall in ODIs with over 9000 runs, including 30 hundreds in the format at an average close to 50.

Also among the 30 hundreds, eight have been of scores 150 plus, including three 200 plus scores. He is the only player to score three double hundreds in the format and is also joint third in the list for most hundreds in ODIs.

The 35-year-old is tied with Australia great Ricky Ponting for ODI hundreds and is only behind India icon Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who have scored 49 and 46 hundreds respectively in the 50-over format.

Rohit, who made his ODI debut in 2007 batting in the middle order, scored his first hundred three years later in 2010 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo against Zimbabwe. He was often in and out of the national side, but cemented his place a few years later.

Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record and Stats in ODI So Far: All You Need To Know About Indian Skipper

He scored his first hundred at home in 2013 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur against Australia. He scored his first ODI hundred in SENA (South Africa England New Zealand Australia) countries in 2015 in a World Cup match against Australia at the MCG in Melbourne.

He has so far scored 13 hundreds in SENA countries. And among the 13, five have been scored in Australia, one in South Africa, and seven in England, including five in the 2019 World Cup. In total, he has scored 6 hundreds in the World Cup which makes him level with Tendulkar for the feat.

12 of his 30 hundreds have come at home, while 3 have come in other Asian countries (Sri Lanka and UAE), and 2 have been scored in West Zimbabwe.

His favourite ground has been Edgbaston in Birmingham, where he scored 3 ODI hundreds followed by M Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur and MCG in Melbourne, where he has smashed 2 hundreds each.

As for favourite oppositions, Rohit has scored the most ODI 100s (8) against Australia, who he has scored his one double hundred against, followed by six hundreds versus Sri Lanka, against whom he has scored two double hundreds. Rohit has also scored 100s in a winning cause 22 times so far.

ODI Hundreds Scored by Rohit Sharma

ODI 100 No. Score Versus Venue Date Result 1 114 Zimbabwe Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo 28 May 2010 Lost 2 101* Sri Lanka Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo 30 May 2010 Won 3 141* Australia Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 16 October 2013 Won 4 209 Australia M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 2 November 2013 Won 5 264 Sri Lanka Eden Gardens, Kolkata 13 November 2014 Won 6 138 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 18 January 2015 Lost 7 137 Bangladesh Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 19 March 2015 Won 8 150 South Africa Green Park Stadium, Kanpur 11 October 2015 Lost 9 171* Australia WACA Ground, Perth 12 January 2016 Lost 10 124 Australia The Gabba, Brisbane 15 January 2016 Lost 11 123* Bangladesh Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham 15 June 2017 Won 12 124* Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele 27 August 2017 Won 13 104 Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 31 August 2017 Won 14 125 Australia Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 1 October 2017 Won 15 147 New Zealand Green Park Stadium, Kanpur 29 October 2017 Won 16 208* Sri Lanka Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali 13 December 2017 Won 17 115 South Africa St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth 13 February 2018 Won 18 137* England Trent Bridge, Nottingham 12 July 2018 Won 19 111* Pakistan Dubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai 23 September 2018 Won 20 152* West Indies ACA Stadium, Guwahati 21 October 2018 Won 21 162 West Indies Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 29 October 2018 Won 22 133 Australia Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 12 January 2019 Lost 23 122* South Africa Rose Bowl, Southampton 5 June 2019 Won 24 140 Pakistan Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester 16 June 2019 Won (D/L) 25 102 England Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham 30 June 2019 Lost 26 104 Bangladesh Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham 2 July 2019 Won 27 103 Sri Lanka Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds 6 July 2019 Won 28 159 West Indies Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam 18 December 2019 Won 29 119 Australia M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 19 January 2020 Won 30 101 New Zealand Holkar Cricket Stadium 24 January 2023 In Progress