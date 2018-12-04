Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Griezmann: What else do I have to do to win Ballon d'Or?

By Opta
Antoine Griezmann
Luka Modric was awarded the 2018 Ballon d'Or at Monday's ceremony, with Antoine Griezmann making his feelings clear.

Paris, December 4: Antoine Griezmann is proud to have been on the Ballon d'Or podium but expressed his surprise at missing out on the top prize.

Griezmann won both the Europa League and World Cup in 2018, the striker inspirational in the respective triumphs of Atletico Madrid and France.

But he finished third in the voting for the Ballon d'Or, with Cristiano Ronaldo in second while Luka Modric became the first Croatian to win the honour.

Griezmann has made no secret of his desire to win football's top individual honour and was left frustrated by being overlooked in favour of Ronaldo and Modric.

Griezmann disappointed to finish third but Modric 'earned' his Ballon d'Or

"When I found out you didn't have to be at home with me the first two days," Griezmann joked.

"No, it's a great pride to be on the podium, to be a world champion.

"I'm counting on my team-mates in the club and the national team to be in Luka's place in the future.

"I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do? I do not know."

Kylian Mbappe missed out on a place in the top three too, finishing fourth in the voting, although he did walk away with the inaugural Kopa Trophy.

And the Paris Saint-Germain teenager, Griezmann's team-mate in France's Russia 2018 triumph, was more conciliatory.

"A disappointment? Well, from where I come, it's no problem," he said.

"In a short time I arrived at the seventh and fourth place, the three players before me more deserved it more than I.

"I have to work to be in this place in the future."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LEV 3 - 0 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 4:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue