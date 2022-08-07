British GP: Bagnaia revives title hopes with classic win

Just 0.614sec covered the top three after 20 laps of racing as Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro finished second and Jack Miller made it a double podium for Ducati.

Seemingly every rider had a tale to tell after a breathtaking Sunday afternoon in Britain.

British MotoGP: Johann Zarco grabs pole position with a new lap record at Silverstone circuit

2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGPTM) finished eighth after serving his Long Lap Penalty, but only after re-passing a battered Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) on the final lap.

Pole-sitter Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), however, was one of two retirements after he crashed while leading.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) rounded out the top 10, with the rest of the points finishers being Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu), Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), and Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

Joining Zarco as a retirement was Suzuki's Joan Mir, who crashed out of eighth position on Lap 15 at Stowe.

In the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship standings, Quartararo is now 22 points up on Aleix Espargaro, but Bagnaia has closed to 49 points off top spot.

'Pecco' now has two wins in a row and is proving he is certainly not out of the hunt.

MotoGP caravan now heads next to the Styrian hills and the Red Bull Ring, in Austria. for the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich on August 21.

RESULTS (Top 10)

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team)

2. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) + 0.426

3. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.614

4. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 1.651

5. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) + 1.750

6. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 3.021

7. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 3.021

8. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 3.819

9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 3.958

10. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 6.646

STANDINGS

Riders

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) - 180

2. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) - 158

3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) - 131

4. Enea Bastianini (Gresini) - 118

5. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) - 114

Teams

1. Aprilia Racing - 240

2. Ducati - 238

3. Monster Energy Yamaha - 206

4. Pramac Racing - 195

5. Red Bull KTM - 179