MotoGP analysis: How Marquez won the last-lap thriller in Misano

By
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez was the winner

And the man who pushed him all the way? Rookie Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT), who led for most of the race and attacked straight back when Marquez did on the final lap.

It was not quite enough and the 93 was able to return the favour, but it was a classic encounter between the two and another incredible show of pace from both.

Polesitter Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) completed the podium.

Marquez vs Quartararo: something we should start getting used to? Misano could be just the first step of an all-time great rivalry. For now, Marquez has the bragging rights and the number 93 heads to his home Grand Prix at MotorLand Aragon with 93 points over his rivals. But Quartararo is coming. Can anyone beat Marquez on Spanish soil next week? Let's wait and watch! Till then relive the Misano classic!

Vinales sets pace

Vinales sets pace

Vinales, who started on pole made it count, keeping the lead heading into Turn 1 as third place Quartararo grabbed P2, with Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) dropping back slightly from second on the grid.

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) pounced for P3, with Marquez giving himself work to do after a wobble off the line. But work is exactly what the seven-time champion did, grabbing third from Morbidelli at Turn 8 as the leading trio throughout the weekend found themselves 1-2-3 on Lap 1.

Quartararo leads

Quartararo leads

Back at the front, Quartararo had a 0.8sec lead over Marquez, with Vinales slipping to 1.5sec back on Lap 6. The Frenchman's advantage would not stay above half a second for long though as the Repsol Honda began to reel the Petronas Yamaha in; the reigning world champion and the MotoGP rookie locked in a face off.

Vinales then seemed out of range nearly three seconds back, but late race pace has often been a calling card for the number 12.

Rossi in action

Rossi in action

Valentino Rossi pressured Morbidelli for fourth, Vinales was at a fairly constant gap, and Quartararo remained nigh on faultless at the front.

There was no sign of the 20-year-old buckling under the pressure, with the gap between the two hovering at two tenths.

Last lap drama

Last lap drama

In the final lap, the number 93 was about to strike. Marquez had the run on Quartararo and led into Turn 1, but Quartararo got a good run out of Turn 2 and Turn 3 to bite straight back. Into Turn 4 they went, Quartararo was back in front, but the back straight and Turn 8 provided a golden passing opportunity and Marquez got it stopped into the left-hander - slicing back into the lead.

As the tight left of Turn 14 approached, the Frenchman was right behind the Spaniard. Marquez went defensive and was slow mid-corner, Quartararo tried to cut back...but there was no way through as the Yamaha almost touched the rear wheel of the Honda. Subsequently, Quartararo had to sit up, and that was sadly game over.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
