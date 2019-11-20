Quartararo a cut above rest on Day 1 of Valencia test

Yamaha charge

At Yamaha, 2020 therefore began with a bang. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP riders Vinales and Valentino Rossi - who was ninth - had a new chassis, engine and notably different air intake.

Rossi's new Crew Chief, David Munoz, was on hand as well as the team enjoyed an addition of a slightly different sort. Petronas Yamaha SRT's Quartararo and Morbidelli, meanwhile, tried the carbon swingarm, and Quartararo tried some aero new to him, but not to Yamaha.

Ducati power

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) was fourth quickest and only 0.015 off Morbidelli after 58 laps, with the biggest headline from the Borgo Panigale factory proving a new chassis.

Danilo Petrucci also stole some limelight for tougher reasons, with the Italian only putting in 10 laps due to pain in his shoulder exacerbated by his crash during the Grand Prix. Nevertheless, he was 12th overall.

Marquez crashes

Honda, meanwhile, were fifth with reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team).

He put in 60 laps although one was cut short as the number 93 crashed, scattering a few parts through the gravel.

Alex arrives

The biggest news at Honda was a new chassis though, as well, of course, as the arrival of Alex Marquez.

The number 73 was at LCR Honda and had an early crash later replicated by test rider Stefan Bradl at Turn 10, although Alex completed 53 laps by the end of the day. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) was 11th and did 69 laps working towards 2020.