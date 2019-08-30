Revealed: WWE’s plans around Ronda Rousey after comeback

Reports claim that the creative team has already included her in the future storylines predicting that the former WWE Raw women's champion will be available. In a recent interview, Natalya claimed that Rousey indeed misses wrestling which is bound to drag her back to the squared circle at some point.

Wrestling Observer followed up to that news and noted WWE officials don’t want former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to do a one-off appearance during SmackDown’s 20th-anniversary show. (This is also going to be SmackDown’s debut on FOX Sports on October 4th switching from USA Network) Rather, they want her to be around for a longer tenure.

Here's more from the source on how WWE intends to use Ronda Rousey upon her return, (via wwfoldschool.com)

"WWE wants Rousey to return and get involved in a feud straight away, which will result in a mega match. Word backstage in WWE is that Rousey will work a limited schedule (lesser dates than her previous run) in WWE when she returns from her hiatus and she’ll be used more as an attraction – similar to The Undertaker & Goldberg."

Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted Ronda Rousey's current status does not necessarily mean that she has to be back on either Raw or Smackdown to promote or film Total Divas. Her portion of the schedule for the upcoming season has already been taped during Wrestlemania 35 season and is just waiting to be aired that is likely to draw huge ratings. Here's what Johnson stated on Rousey's inclusion to the popular show,

“It’s quite simple. She’s a name and they want to use her to try and draw ratings on E!”

“So why is Ronda Rousey around? Well, Ronda Rousey is a name they can utilize to gain attention. Ronda Rousey will get far more mainstream media attention than Natalya or Carmella or Nia Jax no matter how much we might enjoy them as personalities or as wrestlers. They are not mainstream celebrities who are doing Fox TV shows and starring in movies with Marky Mark.”

So there's still no confirmations available on whether 'the baddest woman on the planet' would be back or not. But WWE will need her back on TV when Wrestlemania season approaches. As of this writing, WWE hasn’t decided Rousey’s role for the 36th edition of the show set to take place in Tampa, Florida. Becky Lynch could be a locked option to produce a top women’s division match at the 'showcase of immortals' in 2020. But no word yet on if the pending singles match between these two will be set up or not.