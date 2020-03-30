WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 30, 2020

WWE has officially confirmed multiple such names to make it a loaded show. The Undertaker makes a rare appearance on the flagship show to have a face-off against AJ Styles, while Edge is slated for something similar as he looks to confront Randy Orton.

Also on the show, the WWE Champion and his challenger will be in the building alongside Becky Lynch who will look to send one final message to her WrestleMania opponent as WWE Raw continues to air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

AJ Styles has got into the head of The Undertaker by taking shots at his personal life. This is the first time that The Deadman's on-screen gimmick was overshadowed by the real-life husband, Mark Callaway.

But as we have known in the bygone years, if someone knows mind-games better than his opponent, it's none other than The Undertaker. As he appears tonight, WWE.com predicts that Styles may learn the truth in a hard way.

"The Deadman has been notably silent throughout the pair’s rivalry, choosing to answer Styles’ insults against him and his family with actions rather than words. An appearance on the final Raw before WrestleMania will give The Last Outlaw an opportunity to break his silence — or perhaps put another hurting on who’s become his most personal rival in years."

As Edge’s theme song says, on this day, he sees clearly that WrestleMania 36 has come alive. The Hall of Famer is well on his way to the grandest stage of them all to compete in the Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton which will conclude one of the more twisted rivalries in WrestleMania history.

As 'the Last Chapter' approaches closer, the Rated R Superstar will show up tonight on Raw to prove what his grit stands for and will need to be extra careful while he is in the building.

We haven't seen Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre in the same vicinty since the former absorbed a trifecta of Claymore Kicks from his WrestleMania challenger a few weeks ago.

There is still no confirmation whether that face-off happens tonight but The Beast Incarnate will be present live on WWE Raw meaning McIntyre should not be far behind. It’ll be the last chance for the Scottish Psychopath to keep the momentum before his first solo WWE championship opportunity.

Shayna Baszler may have unstoppable since entering the main roster scene in February but The Man still managed to keep her swag, intact. To date, Becky Lynch has one-upped The Queen of Spades since the latter's rampage inside the Elimination Chamber.

Last week, Lynch was the one to stand tall by thrashing chair shots in Baszler's back. Now that Becky will make an appearance on Raw, her rival should be lurking around with vengeance in mind.

Apart from these buildups, the WrestleMania match card is expected to change as the current United States Champion Andrade is injured. He was scheduled to team up with Angel Garza to challenge for WWE RAW tag team championships.

In his absence, NXT Superstar Austin Theory was reportedly chosen to give company to Garza. An official announcement on this title match is expected when Raw airs one final time from the PC before WrestleMania 36.