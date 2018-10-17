Evin Lewis withdraws from West Indies limited-over squad

Cricket

Bengaluru, October 17: In a blow to the West Indies, opening batsman Evin Lewis withdrew from the limited over series against India, Cricket West Indies confirmed on Wednesday (October 17). Kieran Powell will replace him in the ODI squad and Nicholas Pooran will be his replacement in the T20I squad.

The withdrawal of Lewis came as a huge jolt for the West Indies who are already depleted without the likes of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. West Indies were hammered 2-0 in the Test series.

Recently, Lewis had declined a CWI central contract following the route taken by some of the established stars. In spite of that, the selectors had named him in both ODI and T20I squads alongside some new faces.

Obed McCoy will also join the ODI squad as a replacement for Alzarri Joseph. The seamer Joseph will remain under observation until he returns to full fitness. McCoy, a 21-year-old left-arm seamer, is already present in the T20 squad, having made an impression in the Caribbean Premier League for St Lucia Stars. The limited-overs leg of West Indies' India tour begins with an ODI in Guwahati on October 21.

ODI squad: Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.

AUS 145/10 (50.4 vs PAK 282
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 17:59 [IST]
