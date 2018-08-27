Simon Mignolet questions Jurgen Klopp's decision to loan out Kopite Karius

London, Aug 27: Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is astonished to see his fellow Kopite Loris Karius leaving out on loan as he has suggested the move as 'bizarre'.
The Belgian shot-stopper was demoted to No 2 behind Karius the last term. But after a horror show in the Reds’ Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, last season, the Reds decided to splash in cash for Alisson replacing the German.
With the fear of being the second choice in the squad and missing out some major playing minutes, Karius decided to leave the side as he completed a two-year loan switch to Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas on Saturday.
However, following the loan deal, Mignolet has now started criticising Klopp. Mignolet, who also had loan offers from Besiktas and Napoli, could not complete a move due to reported financial mismatch. While talking about his little desire to act merely as a backup to Alisson this season, the Belgian made a sly dig at Klopp for not granting him a move till now.
"The transfer of Karius doesn't change anything for me, I have always been clear: I want to play," Mignolet told Het Laatste Nieuws.
"I find it bizarre that Karius was loaned while I also had options to be loaned. But for some reason that was not possible.
"A goalkeeper who was preferred to me last year may leave on a loan basis. Strange."
The 30-year-old former Sunderland shot-stopper, however, seen adamant of a possible exit from Anfield and suggested that a possible exit is likely on the cards before the transfer deadline day, which is on 31st August.
"Being number two or number three makes little difference. Playing minutes is the most important thing," he added.
"Nobody has said anything to me after the departure of Loris. So I don't know what my future at Liverpool is. We will see what happens this week."
Mignolet however, returned to Liverpool's squad on last Saturday, taking his place on the bench when Jurgen Klopp's side ran out 1-0 winner over Brighton to move to the top of the Premier League.