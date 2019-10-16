Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India lacked mentality to beat Pakistan before Ganguly became captain: Shoaib Akhtar

By Pti
Shoaib Akhtar and Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi, Oct. 16: Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he never felt India can beat Pakistan before Sourav Ganguly became the captain and attributed the "transformation of Indian cricket" to the BCCI president-elect.

"I have spent a lot of time with Sourav Ganguly on the field and off the field. He was my captain at Kolkata Knight Riders. He is the person who transformed Indian cricket. He changed the mentality of the Indian team. Before he became captain, say in 1997 or 1998, I never felt India had the mentality to beat Pakistan," Akhtar said.

"He had an eye to pick talent. He brought in players like Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer, Yuvraj. Finally I saw a different India. They had a team which can beat Pakistan. They won the series against Pakistan in Pakistan in 2004, that was a big series," the former tearaway pacer said in a video on his Youtube channel.

Ganguly was the captain of the Indian team for five years from 2000 to 2005, and he remained the most successful skipper of the country till Mahendra Singh Dhoni and then Virat Kohli surpassed him. "Ganguly is a great leader, he is an honest person when it comes to picking talent. He has a brilliant cricketing knowledge. He raised the Indian team from a pedestal to a high level."

The 44-year-old Akhtar, who took 247 wickets in 46 Tests between 1997 and 2007, also said that people have a wrong perception that Ganguly is afraid of facing his raw pace. "I hit him on his body, ribs, that one in Mohali. He cannot play pull or hook shot from my bowling. That was a drawback of his batting. Wasim (Akram) bhai told me to hit him on his rib. But it was is a wrong perception. Why should he be afraid of me and still come out to face my bowling?

"Since he is going to become BCCI president, I hope he can make a difference in world cricket, save Test cricket, and reduce this playing cricket throughout the year, especially T20. These days the bowlers are at the receiving end, I want relaxation for fast bowlers, they should be able to bowl bodyline."

More SOURAV GANGULY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ganguly's stern message to Kohli
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 19:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue