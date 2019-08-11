Big swerve planned for Goldberg at WWE Summerslam 2019

The last time he appeared in a WWE ring was at the Super ShowDown PPV in the main-event match against The Undertaker which was the worst outing of her career. He knocked himself out during the match busting open head after which the contest became a botch-feast. The social media was furious pledging that the former WCW franchise player should immediately announce retirement. But he is back to prove everyone wrong by taking on Dolph Ziggler at Summerslam.

So the popular belief is the match outcome will go in favor of the legendary pro-wrestler who will squash Ziggler. It will give back the dominant image of Goldberg, we used to witness for years. But it's Summerslam where multiple swerves are evident to happen to garner attention from the audience.

Brad Shepard revealed on Oh, You Didn’t Know Podcast that such shocker may be reserved in the contest between Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler. Backstage plans around the match result where the show-off can pick up the win which will be the biggest surprise of the night. It's not confirmed at this point as the creative team is trying to find out more options how the match finish will play out. Here is more on what the source has informed,

“There was talk this week over giving Dolph a dirty victory over Goldberg which, of course, was an idea that was thrown out — it does not mean it will happen at all. Again, I want to be clear for the extra stupid, it’s an internal conversation they had as they’re working through the creative process on this match and it’s an idea they threw out.” (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

As of now, the plan is to give Goldberg a grand entrance as the Toronto crowd will greet him with slight chants. From there onwards, he will pick up business in a short but impactful encounter in which the victory should belong to him. But you never know when Vince McMahon changes his mind to pull off a move that will blow away everyone's mind.

Additionally, Shepard also mentioned why Dolph Ziggler was pitted against Goldberg,

“At the end of the day Dolph Ziggler can make Goldberg look good, so that’s really what it’s about.”

For years, Ziggler has been a routine player to put over younger talents. Now his task is to turn jobber for one more time for a WWE Hall of Famer unless the creative team allows him to 'steal the show' and a victory, proving his moniker to be true.